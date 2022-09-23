College Football Week 4 ATS picks: Can we keep hot 7-3 start going? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It might be hard to believe, but after this weekend, we'll be about a quarter of the way through the 2022 college football season.

We started the year with a fake $1000 budget and have made 10 picks against the spread in three weeks. After a 2-1 record in Week 3, we're up to $1,325 entering Saturday.

Here are our three picks for Week 4 (All spreads via PointsBet).

Season record: 7-3

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech

Wager: $50

Pick: Texas -7

Texas gave a strong second-half performance versus USTA last week, turning a 17-7 deficit into a 41-20 victory and covering the spread. Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson played fantastic, tallying 183 yards and three touchdowns on just 20 carries.

Robinson again will be the best player on the field Saturday.

Texas is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games and 11-2 straight up in its last 13 matchups versus Texas Tech. The Longhorns also are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech lost 27-14 to No. 16 N.C. State last week. Texas is a better and more offensively skilled opponent. The Longhorns will open their Big 12 schedule with a comfortable victory.

Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss

Wager: $50

Pick: Ole Miss -21

Ole Miss' high-powered offense has scored 43 points per game this season, highlighted by a 42-0 beatdown of Georgia Tech last week. The Runnin' Rebels also rank fourth among SEC teams in total offense and rushing yards through three weeks.

Tulsa's defense has allowed 30.6 points per game, including a 40-37 Week 1 loss to Wyoming. The Golden Hurricane do have a prolific offense, including the nation's top passing attack at 413 yards per game. They haven't seen a secondary as talented as Ole Miss' group, though.

A thing to be excited for:#OleMiss' next opponent, Tulsa, leads the nation in passing yards per game with 413.



Pro Football Focus says Ole Miss has the best team coverage grade (92.7) of any FBS team through 3 weeks.



That should be fun. — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) September 18, 2022

Ole Miss is 7-1 in its last eight games and will take an 11-game home win streak into Saturday's matchup. The Rebels also are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against AAC opponents. Tulsa has lost its last five games versus SEC schools.

Story continues

Ole Miss will cruise to another impressive win before beginning SEC play the following week against No. 8 Kentucky.

No. 7 USC at Oregon State

Wager: $50

Pick: USC -6

This line started at USC -12.5 and it's come all the way down below a touchdown. Why is that? Oregon State is getting a lot of action as the underdog.

More money has been wagered on Oregon State to cover the spread (now +6.5) vs. No. 7 USC than any CFB or NFL game so far this week at @CaesarsSports (h/t @TheMaxMeyer).



Book has taken a $110,000 bet on Oregon State, plus several five-figure wagers on the Beavers to cover — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) September 22, 2022

USC being favored by 12.5 points was a lot. The current number is much easier to stomach. The Trojans offense, led by quarterback Caleb Williams and running back Travis Dye, is firing on all cylinders. This group is averaging an impressive eight yards per play and ranks as the second-most efficient offense in the nation. USC has not scored below 41 points in any of its three games this season.

The Trojans also are 4-1 ATS in their last five games and 4-1 straight up in their last five matchups versus Oregon State.

Corvallis is a tough place for Pac-12 teams to play. It's a loud environment there at Oregon State. But with the Beavers being without their top running back and tight end due to injury, it's hard to see how they keep pace with USC's high-powered offensive attack.