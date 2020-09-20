College football Week 3 winners and losers: Nebraska finally got what it wanted, and it's still unhappy

Nebraska publicly talked about how it wanted fall football more than any other Big Ten school. On Wednesday, the Big Ten said fall football would happen on Oct. 24.

Nebraska is still not happy.

The conference unveiled its schedule on Saturday and its existence gave Nebraska another chance to complain. The Huskers open at Big Ten favorite Ohio State on Oct. 24 before Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin travels to Lincoln for Week 2.

“For obvious reasons, I was hoping we could dissemble the schedule because of unique circumstances and rebuild it to be fair for each school in the conference,” athletic director Bill Moos told the Omaha World-Herald on Saturday. “I was outspoken on that, to the point where they heard it from me every day. The rationale was there, I didn’t think we needed to follow it. Nebraska is playing five AP preseason top 25 teams. Ohio State is playing two.”

“I’m sure my friend [Ohio State athletic director] Gene Smith is smiling today. His friend Bill Moos is not. I’ve got a good football team with a great football coach that deserves a break here or there to start getting back on track to being a contender in the Big Ten West.”

Weaker teams play tougher schedules because their opponents are better. And when you’re ranked like Ohio State was in August, there are fewer ranked teams in your conference that you can play. It’s simple math. Ohio State’s schedule was already set to be easier than Nebraska’s.

The Big Ten’s logic in building the schedule was also simple. Nebraska was scheduled to play Ohio State and Penn State and Rutgers before the pandemic hit as part of its nine-game schedule. Ohio State was its protected crossover opponent, and Penn State was scheduled to visit Lincoln while Rutgers was one of five originally-scheduled road games. That math left the Rutgers game on the chopping block as the Big Ten sought to make sure each team had four home games and four road games in 2020.

Yet here we are with a Nebraska that ended up getting its way still finding something to gripe about. Nebraska’s tantrum when the Big Ten initially postponed the football season to the spring was childish and hilarious. Yeah, it’s one of just two schools in the Big Ten that doesn’t have a pro sports team in the same state. But Nebraska is also the only show in town because it’s in a state with five electoral votes, the fewest of any Big Ten state.

If Nebraska wants a break, it needs to start setting itself up for those breaks on the football field. The once-proud Big Eight team has fallen flat on its face lately in the Big Ten. This is a Nebraska team that lost to Northern Illinois at home in 2017, to Troy at home in 2018 and had a four-game losing streak in 2019 to fall out of bowl contention. You can’t complain about logical scheduling when you’ve won 13 games over the past three years.

- Nick Bromberg

Here are this week’s winners and losers:

WINNERS

Miami: Miami’s new-look offense was mighty impressive in a 47-34 road win over Louisville on Saturday night. With Houston transfer D’Eriq King leading the way, the Hurricanes put up nearly 500 yards of offense, including consecutive 75-yard touchdown plays in the third quarter. Miami has been plagued by poor quarterback play for years, but things seem to be solidified for 2020, at least. Next on the schedule for Miami is rival Florida State. After that? No. 1 Clemson.

Navy: Things were looking very bleak for Navy. After getting destroyed 55-3 in their opener by BYU, the Midshipmen trailed Tulane 24-0 at halftime on Saturday, mustering only 59 yards of offense through two quarters. In the second half, though, Navy uncharacteristically came out throwing and did so with great success. Dalen Morris, who did not start, had completions of 24, 44, 32 and 15 yards as he led Navy on a wild comeback. His 32-yard touchdown pass to Mychal Cooper (plus the two-point conversion) tied the game at 24-24 with 13:22 to play. Bijan Nichols then drilled a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Navy a dramatic win that was the biggest second-half comeback in school history.

View photos Dalen Morris led Navy's come-from-behind win over Tulane on Saturday. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) More

Story continues