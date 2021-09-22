College football Week 3 QB rankings: Three new names enter nation's top 10

No. 13 Ole Miss leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in averaging 52.7 points per game despite scoring only 17 points in the fourth quarter, with all but three coming in a 43-24 win against Louisville in the season opener.

This past Saturday, the Rebels tied an SEC record with 41 first downs and scored 40 points in the first half of a 61-21 win against Tulane. Quarterback Matt Corral accounted for seven touchdowns, tying a program record set in 1951.

The Rebels' trip to No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 2 carries major weight in determining the SEC West and the Heisman Trophy. For the Crimson Tide, quarterback Bryce Young has carried the load for an offense that has yet to hit its stride running the football.

Young and Corral continue to lead the way in USA TODAY Sports' weekly list of the best quarterbacks in college football.

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

He's been a calming presence as the Tide struggle to gain traction on the ground. Averaging just 3.9 yards per carry through three games, Alabama's running game was held to 91 yards in last weekend's 31-29 win against No. 11 Florida, just the program's second game under 100 yards on the ground since 2014. But Young has been as good as expected, with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions on 8.1 yards per throw.

2. Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Corral has accounted for 12 touchdowns in his past two games, with four coming on the ground. His combined seven scores against the Green Wave came in just three quarters, continuing a season-long trend. Corral has made just four throws in the fourth quarter as the Rebels keep piling on points.

3. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Story continues

Ridder and Cincinnati will have an extra week to get set for the biggest regular-season game in program history, a trip to Notre Dame that will determine whether the Bearcats factor into the College Football Playoff race. The senior had 261 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in last weekend's win against Indiana.

4. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler celebrates with wide receiver Jadon Haselwood during the third quarter against the Cornhuskers.

Expectations were probably too high heading into Rattler's second year as the Sooners' starter. Even against a more reasonable standard, Rattler's struggles in two games against FBS competition are a concern given the hype around Oklahoma's status as one of the top contenders for the national title. In narrow wins against Tulane and Nebraska, he's thrown two touchdowns and two picks on 7.1 yards per attempt.

5. Jake Haener, Fresno State

Haener has hopped to the front of the line in a talented field of Mountain West quarterbacks after leading No. 25 Fresno State to a win against No. 24 UCLA. He has 69 completions for 753 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' two games against the Pac-12 (Oregon and the Bruins) to continue a streak of solid play that began midway through the 2020 season.

SEE HOW NATION'S BEST QBS HAVE FARED: WEEK 1 | WEEK 2

RE-RANK 1-130: Major changes in Top 25 after Week 3

HIGHS AND LOWS: College football winners, losers from Week 3

CALM DOWN: Week 3 overreactions headlined by Alabama, Clemson

MISERY INDEX: Florida State sinks even lower with 0-3 start to season

6. Will Levis, Kentucky

Two interceptions from Levis allowed Chattanooga to hang around in Kentucky's eventual 28-23 win. The Mocs even led 16-14 in the fourth quarter before the Penn State transfer took over as a runner and thrower in a 77-yard scoring drive capped by a 31-yard touchdown pass. Levis is now sitting at 10.1 yards per throw, and even if that number goes down when the calendar shifts to the full SEC schedule it's worth comparing to the program's recent production under center: Kentucky has averaged more than 7.5 yards per attempt only twice since 2009.

7. Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina has run 178 plays through three games and 57, roughly a third, have gone for 10 or more yards. No quarterback has been as explosive on a per-play basis as McCall, who is averaging an FBS-best 12.5 yards per throw and ranks 41st nationally in yards (739) despite ranking outside the top 100 in attempts.

8. Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Brennan Armstrong

Even in a shootout loss to North Carolina, Armstrong's performance moves him ahead of the Tar Heels' Sam Howell and into the lead among ACC passers. The junior threw for a school-record 554 yards and four touchdowns in the 59-39 loss, giving him 959 yards and nine scores in two games against fellow members of the Power Five (Illinois and UNC). Howell averaged 14.6 yards per throw and has rebounded from an ugly showing in the opener against Virginia Tech.

9. Malik Willis, Liberty

One of the breakout stars of the 2020 season and a contender for the first round of next year's NFL draft, Willis has thrown for 613 yards, run for another 225 and accounted for 11 touchdowns in Liberty's 3-0 start. Questions about the standard of competition are legitimate; those three wins are against Campbell, Troy and Old Dominion. But the schedule hardens in the Flames' upcoming games against Syracuse and Alabama-Birmingham.

10. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

It's hard to blame Thompson-Robinson for UCLA's first loss when the Bruins give up 569 yards of offense and allow Fresno State to run 91 plays and dominate the time of possession. When on the field — and that was only for 53 plays and under 20 minutes of game time — the senior threw for 278 yards on 11.6 yards per attempt, ran for 67 yards on 5.2 yards per carry and had three touchdowns.

Follow colleges reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 3 QB rankings see three new names make top 10