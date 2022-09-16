College football Week 3 picks against the spread for Oklahoma, Michigan and more

College football Week 3 picks: Oklahoma will continue dominance vs. Nebraksa originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 3 of the college football season is almost here, and there are several intriguing matchups on the schedule.

We started the year with a fake $1000 budget and have made seven picks against the spread in two weeks. After a 3-0 record in Week 2, we're up to $1,225 entering Saturday.

Here are our three picks for Week 3 (All spreads via PointsBet).

Season record: 5-2

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

Wager: $100

Pick: Oklahoma -11

One of college football's most historic rivalries resumes Saturday when Oklahoma visits Nebraska for just the second meeting between these teams since 2010.

Nebraska basically hit rock bottom last week when Georgia Southern pulled off a shocking 45-42 upset win in Lincoln. The loss dropped the Corn Huskers to 1-2 on the season and it cost head coach Scott Frost his job.

Oklahoma is 2-0 with an average margin of victory of 31 points, and new head coach Brent Venables' defense has allowed just 16 total points. The Sooners also are 18-2 in their last 20 games, 6-1 in their last seven games versus Nebraska and 16-4 in their last 20 road games. Nebraska is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games and has only one victory in its last nine matchups. The Corn Huskers also have covered the spread in just one of their last six home games.

Oklahoma is a much better team and will cruise to a comfortable win.

UConn at No. 4 Michigan

Wager: $50

Pick: UConn +47

UConn is one of the worst football programs in FBS but this spread is too massive to take the Wolverines. The Huskies were competitive with Utah State in a 31-20 loss in Week 1, and then they lost by 34 to Syracuse last week.

UConn is actually 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games and it wouldn't be surprising if the Huskies pull off a backdoor cover at the Big House. The Wolverines, who are 1-1 ATS this season, have allowed a fourth-quarter touchdown in each of its two games this season. It's hard to play flawless defense for 60 minutes, especially when the score is so lopsided. All the Huskies need to do is score 7-10 points and they should cover.

Story continues

On an unrelated note, Michigan's non-conference schedule is a joke. Colorado State, Hawai'i and UConn are the opposite of challenging your team.

USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Wager: $50

Pick: Ole Miss -14.5

Ole Miss' offense has been firing on all cylinders through two weeks, scoring 67 points and tallying 499 rushing yards. Lane Kiffin is an offensive-minded head coach, and he should have no trouble coming up with a game plan to exploit a weak Georgia Tech defense.

The Yellow Jackets are 0-5 ATS in their last five games and 1-7 ATS in their last eight games at home. They've also lost seven of their last eight games overall. Georgia Tech has lost its last three matchups versus ranked opponents by a combined score of 141-10, including a 41-10 loss to No. 4 Clemson in Week 1.

We don't know if Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer will start at quarterback for Ole Miss, but it won't matter this week. The Rebels have way too much offensive firepower to not win by 20-plus points.