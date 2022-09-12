College football Week 3 odds, opening spreads and new AP Top 25 poll
Week 2 of the college football season was absolutely wild, and as a result we've seen plenty of movement in the new AP Top 25 poll for Week 3.
It was an amazing Saturday for the Sun Belt Conference. Three of its teams pulled off exciting upsets on the road. Appalachian State defeated No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14. Marshall beat No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 and Georgia Southern outlasted Nebraska 45-42.
Notre Dame's loss dropped it outside the new AP poll, while Texas A&M is barely included at No. 24.
The SEC had another strong week, too, and now has four top 10 teams. Florida remains in the top 25 despite losing at home to Kentucky. Georgia leaped over Alabama for the No. 1 spot after the Crimson Tide barely avoided an upset at Texas.
Here's the new AP Top 25 poll for Week 3:
Georgia
Alabama
Ohio State
Michigan
Clemson
Oklahoma
USC
Oklahoma State
Kentucky
Arkansas
Michigan State
BYU
Miami FL
Utah
Tennessee
North Carolina State
Baylor
Florida
Wake Forest
Ole Miss
Texas
Penn State
Pittsburgh
Texas A&M
Oregon
And here are the opening spreads for every Week 3 game featuring a team ranked in the latest AP poll (betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook):
No. 6 Oklahoma (-11.5) at Nebraska
No. 1 Georgia (-24.5) at South Carolina
Texas State at No. 17 Baylor (-30.5)
UConn at No. 4 Michigan (-46.5)
No. 22 Penn State (-3) at Auburn
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon (-3.5)
UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama (-49)
Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest (-16.5)
No. 20 Ole Miss (-2) at LSU
Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State (-31.5)
Akron at No. 15 Tennessee (-47.5)
No. 23 Pittsburgh (-10) at Western Michigan
No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (-3)
South Florida at No. 18 Florida (-24.5)
USTA at No. 21 Texas (-11)
Louisiana Tech at No. 4 Clemson (-33)
No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M (-5.5)
Fresno State at No. 7 USC (-12)