College football Week 3 live updates: Picks, predictions, odds, complete Top 25 schedule

Week 3 of the 2023 college football season is here. Although teams in the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll are in action all day, there are no matchups between ranked opponents this week. Still, there will be plenty to keep up with. Looking for Week 3 picks? We got you covered here. And a complete college football TV schedule? Yep, that’s right here.

No. 1 Georgia hosts South Carolina in their SEC opener.

College football schedule, Top 25

Here are the kickoff times and TV info for Top 25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

College football picks Week 3

From a glass-half-full perspective, there’s a nearly full slate of college football games on the Week 3 schedule involving the Top 25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Of course, one might correctly point out that the reason there are two dozen such games is that none of them are playing each other, but that doesn’t mean everything will unfold the way we think, right? In truth, you’re not going to see a whole lot of disagreement from our experts this week in our choices of winners, but there are a handful of games in which an upset is possible. There are a trio of conference showdowns in the SEC, most notably No. 9 Tennessee heading down to Florida. The Volunteers are favored, but Gainesville has been a notoriously difficult place to win for them over the years. Top-ranked Georgia opens its league slate at home against South Carolina, and No. 14 LSU pays a visit to Mississippi State.

Here are USA TODAY Sports’ expert picks for all of Saturday’s the ranked games.

College football Week 3 odds

The top college football betting apps favor No. 11 Tennessee in their SEC showdown with Florida. The Volunteers are 6.5-point road favorites over the Gators, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering College football betting promos in 2023.

Earlier in the afternoon, No. 1 Georgia is favored to win big over Spencer Rattler and South Carolina.

In the late-night slate, oddsmakers expect Deion Sanders’ upstart Colorado squad to roll against Colorado State. The Buffaloes are favored by 23.5 points at home. Two Colorado players — QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter — boast some of the best betting odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy in 2023.

– Richard Morin

Where is 'College GameDay' in Week 3?

Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are the hottest thing in college football, with both ESPN and Fox Sports taking their pregame shows to Boulder this weekend.

After winning only one game last season, Colorado is off to a 2-0 start as Sanders has completely overhauled the roster and turned things around almost instantly.

ESPN College GameDay revealed Friday that hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Pat McAfee will be on site as the No. 21 Buffaloes play host to in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday. It will mark the program's first appearance at Folsom Field since 1996.

– Steve Gardner

No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State, predictions, picks, how to watch

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, ESPN

Why watch: Kicking off the day in the SEC is this West Division tilt in Starkville, where the cowbells are sure to be at full volume even with the early start time to welcome the Bayou Bengals. LSU had a needed get-right game with Grambling following its Week 1 setback against Florida State, but QB Jayden Daniels figures to get a bit more resistance from LB Jett Johnson and the Bulldogs’ defense. Miss State was able to stave off a tough challenge from Arizona last week in overtime. QB Will Rogers is a steady hand at the controls, but he must beware of active Tigers DB Duce Chestnut.

Why it could disappoint: The Bulldogs might have to return to their air-raid roots to keep the offense from bogging down. Rogers has the weapons to do it, but the combination of the Tigers’ solid secondary and effective pass rush could prove too much to overcome.

USA TODAY Sports staff picks:

Scooby Axson: LSU

Jace Evans: LSU

Paul Myerberg: LSU

Erick Smith: LSU

Eddie Timanus: LSU

Dan Wolken: LSU

