College Football Week 3 - Fitz’s Top Takeaways
Jason Fitz offers up his top takeaways from Week 3 of the 2023 College Football season.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
Deion Sanders' crew didn't exactly impress Saturday, but there were plenty of teams that did.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
No. 10 Alabama got back in the win column on Saturday, but it wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t pretty at all.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
Anticipation turned to disappointment for 70,000 fans in Atlanta as Lionel Messi remained in Miami with little notice.
Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have reportedly been hanging out. The Chiefs star's brother says he knows nothing.
Jason Fitz is joined by a star-studded cast of celebrity guests to take one final look back at NFL Week 1 and look ahead to Week 2. Fitz kicks things off with a couple flaming hot takes based off last week's action before Geoff Schwartz joins to give his take on why offensive lines have been struggling early. JJ Watt tunes in to catch up with Fitz and give his perspective on retirement and early defensive line dominance. Later, country superstar Chris Young joins to discuss the hot start for his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns, and actor/comedian Rob Riggle talks about his expectations for his Kansas City Chiefs, along with a wild prediction for their upcoming game against Jacksonville.
Gilbert is now facing burglary charges in Nebraska and Georgia.
It's been a rough year for the Cardinals.
It's the second-straight week a Colorado game has gotten more action than an NFL game the next day.