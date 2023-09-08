College football Week 2: Six blockbuster games to watch, including Texas at Alabama

Week 2 of the college football season is upon us. Unfortunately, there is no holiday extension to the weekend slate from here on out, but we can still enjoy the full day of Saturday action.

The menu this week features the second top-10 clash of the young season, a perhaps under-the-radar Top 25 showdown with huge entertainment potential, and a number of other power-conference encounters that could have long-term implications.

Without further ado then, here are our picks for the top games to watch, with the standard advice that you should keep an eye on the scoreboard and a hand on the remote in case unexpected developments and/or frantic finishes unfold as they inevitably do.

No. 10 Texas at No. 3 Alabama

TIME/TV: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Why watch: The week’s headliner pits these national name-brand programs and future SEC foes in a rematch of last year’s encounter in Austin, in which the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped 20-19 thanks to some late heroics by Bryce Young. He is off to the NFL, of course, but the early returns on new Crimson Tide starting QB Jalen Milroe are quite positive. Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, who was knocked out of last year’s tilt with Alabama with a shoulder injury, will be just as eager to show what he can do.

Why it could disappoint: Ewers and the Longhorns’ offense were a bit slow out of the gate last week against Rice. A similar start in Tuscaloosa could prove catastrophic, although the Texas defense should be better equipped to contain Milroe’s two-way ability than that of Middle Tennessee. If it isn’t a one-score game at halftime, there might not be any late drama.

No. 20 Mississippi at No. 22 Tulane

TIME/TV: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Why watch: The week’s other contest between ranked squads is hardly a fluke. The Green Wave look to build on their dream 2022 season that culminated in a thrilling Cotton Bowl win against Southern California. They began 2023 with a solid victory against South Alabama, and now turn their attention to an Ole Miss squad hoping to return to SEC West contention. Tulane QB Michael Pratt picked up where he left off with a highly efficient opener, missing on just one of 15 pass attempts with four scoring throws, though he’ll likely face a bit more heat this time out. Incumbent Rebels QB Jaxson Dart had to stave off a challenge from Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders to keep the starting job, but both got in some quality work in a tune-up against Mercer.

Why it could disappoint: Even if the defensive side of the ball isn’t Ole Miss' strong suit, that’s still where the mismatch potential lies with SEC-caliber athletes able to match Tulane’s speed. But if the Green Wave can mount some successful drives early, we might indeed be in for a track meet.

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) stiff-arms Mercer defensive back Chris Joines (14) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

No. 11 Notre Dame at North Carolina State

TIME/TV: Saturday, noon ET, ABC

Why watch: Though the Fighting Irish had to go a long way for one of their two relatively easy wins, this true road game could serve as their first real test of the campaign. The Wolfpack handled a road opener against an improved Connecticut program and now looks to make an even bigger splash. The setting will be familiar for new Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman, who went 2-2 against the Wolfpack at Wake Forest but with neither win coming in Raleigh. N.C. State QB Brennan Armstrong has no prior history with the Fighting Irish, as he missed Virginia’s 28-3 loss to Notre Dame due to an injury in 2021.

Why it could disappoint: It probably won’t be a shootout. The Wolfpack defense, anchored by LB Payton Wilson, is stronger than any the new-look Irish offense has seen to date. But Notre Dame isn’t likely to surrender many big gainers either, so the intensity level should still be high in the fourth quarter.

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami (Fla.)

TIME/TV: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Why watch: Are the Aggies finally ready to live up to their seemingly annual billing? The same question could be asked of the Hurricanes. Both teams handled overmatched opponents as good teams should in Week 1, setting up what could be an interesting clash in the Sunshine State. A&M defeated the Hurricanes in a lackluster 17-9 contest last season, but both teams appear to have more competence on the offensive side this time. Aggies QB Conner Weigman torched New Mexico for five TD passes without a pick under new coordinator Bobby Petrino. Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke wasn’t quite as prolific against the other Miami from Ohio last week, but RBs Henry Parrish and Mark Fletcher lent plenty of ground support.

Why it could disappoint: The Hurricanes’ much more accomplished secondary featuring DB Kamren Kinchens and the Aggies’ stout ground defense led by LB Edgerrin Cooper could neutralize the respective strengths of the opposing offenses. If that is the case, we might have another low-scoring struggle like the 2022 encounter. But that development would also significantly reduce the game’s blowout potential, so there should still be intrigue in the closing minutes.

Nebraska at No. 25 Colorado

TIME/TV: Saturday, noon ET, Fox

Why watch: Colorado games have suddenly become appointment viewing after the Buffaloes made the biggest splash of opening weekend. They’ll now look to follow up their takedown of TCU in their first home game of the Deion Sanders era against old Big Eight rival Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are also under new management with Matt Rhule back in the college game. But his debut outing at Minnesota produced another late collapse to which NU fans have grown all too accustomed. The promising development for the Cornhuskers was the overall performance of the defense, but Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and his array of fast targets will bring a bit more fire power. Nebraska QB Jeff Sims is well aware he must take better care of the ball.

Why it could disappoint: Colorado’s overall team speed would make the Buffaloes a much stronger comeback candidate should they somehow fall behind. An early Cornhuskers’ deficit would seem more difficult to overcome given Nebraska’s unproven ability to put up fast points.

Iowa at Iowa State

TIME/TV: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Why watch: This one won’t light up the scoreboard as a number of other games on the schedule will, but it should be competitive with the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line. The Cyclones claimed it a year ago in a 10-7 slog, ending a six-game skid in the series. Unfortunately, not much else went right the rest of the way in a 4-8 campaign, while Iowa managed to go 8-5 despite its well-documented scoring woes. The Hawkeyes should be a bit more productive with Michigan transfer Cade McNamara now quarterbacking the attack, though nagging injuries could again hamper his mobility. The Cyclones will counter with freshman QB Rocco Becht, who had an efficient pick-free debut against Northern Iowa.

Why it could disappoint: Cue the "take the under: jokes in 3… 2…. Oh, who are we kidding? They’re already out there, especially given that gambling issues stemming from a state-wide investigation have depleted both rosters. But personnel matters aside, both these teams are constructed to win a grind-it-out affair that may not provide many flashy plays.

