College football Week 2 scores, updates: Texas gets monumental road win over Alabama

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (right) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Xavier Worthy against Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Make all the "Texas is back" jokes you want.

On Saturday, the Longhorns earned some major bragging rights with a huge 34-24 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns as he led the offense to big play after big play in the second half. The Crimson Tide simply couldn't keep up.

Earlier in the day, all eyes were on the Buffs again Coach Prime's crew delivered. After a slow start, Colorado found its rhythm offensively in the second half and ran away with things against Nebraska. Meanwhile, Utah barely survived a tough road matchup at Baylor in a dramatic finish.

In another intriguing non-conference matchup, Miami pulled off an eye-opening 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M in a game where Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns.

And No. 20 Ole Miss used a big second-half surge to pull away from No. 24 Tulane for an impressive road win.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | ABC | Line: Wisconsin -5.5 | Total: 58

The Luke Fickell Era got off to a slow start last week at home against Buffalo, but the Badgers (unsurprisingly) found success on the ground and ran away with the game late. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen both ran for more than 140 yards in a 38-17 win. On the other side, the Cougars' aerial show starring Cam Ward picked up right where it left off last season. The junior threw for 451 yards and three TDs in a breezy 50-24 win over Colorado State. Can the Badgers slow down Ward in Pullman?