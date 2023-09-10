College football Week 2 scores, updates: Alabama vs. Texas, Oregon vs. Texas Tech and more

The return of the college football season did not disappoint. Let's see if Week 2 can match it.

All eyes were on the Buffs again early Saturday and Coach Prime's crew delivered. After a slow start, Colorado found its rhythm offensively in the second half and ran away with things against Nebraska. Meanwhile, Utah barely survived a tough road matchup at Baylor in a dramatic finish.

In another intriguing non-conference matchup, Miami pulled off an eye-opening 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M in a game where Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns.

And No. 20 Ole Miss used a big second-half surge to pull away from No. 24 Tulane for an impressive road win.

The best matchup of the day features Alabama hosting Texas. This is also a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of other upset possibilities in Week 2.

(All times are Eastern Time.)

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Alabama -7 | Total: 54.5

Is this finally the year Texas can take that leap back into college football’s elite? The Longhorns had an uneven first-half performance on offense in the Week 1 win over Rice and will need to be much sharper in a raucous prime-time environment vs. Alabama — their future conference foe in the SEC. Alabama, meanwhile, was the subject of its own offseason storyline as Nick Saban tried to identify his starting quarterback. Jalen Milroe, Bryce Young’s backup in 2022, emerged as the top option and had a strong performance in the Tide’s Week 1 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee. Will he be ready for his first big moment?

Time: 7:30 p.m. | ABC | Line: Wisconsin -5.5 | Total: 58

The Luke Fickell Era got off to a slow start last week at home against Buffalo, but the Badgers (unsurprisingly) found success on the ground and ran away with the game late. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen both ran for more than 140 yards in a 38-17 win. On the other side, the Cougars' aerial show starring Cam Ward picked up right where it left off last season. The junior threw for 451 yards and three TDs in a breezy 50-24 win over Colorado State. Can the Badgers slow down Ward in Pullman?