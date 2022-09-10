College football Week 2 scores, games, updates: Alabama-Texas, Kentucky-Florida, USC-Stanford and more

The season got off to an exciting start with an action-packed Week 1, and now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2. There aren’t as many high-profile matchups on tap, but there are plenty of intriguing games sprinkled throughout the day on Saturday to keep our attention.

You never know where a surprising upset could emerge.

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Time: Noon | TV: Fox | Line: Alabama -20.5 | Total: 65.5

After winning in blowout fashion in Week 1, Alabama should experience a bit more resistance in Week 2 with a trip to Austin to face Texas. The Longhorns, led by head coach and former Alabama assistant Steve Sarkisian and transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers, will have their hands full. With nearly a three-TD point spread, just keeping this competitive would be a sign of progress for Texas.

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: UT -6.5 | Total: 66.5

Josh Heupel and his up-tempo offense brought a much-needed jolt of life to the Tennessee program. If the defense can take a step forward from a rough 2021, Tennessee has the chance to make some noise in the SEC. After a season-opening blowout over Ball State, this weekend’s trip to face Pitt, the defending ACC champions, will be a good test for the Vols. Pitt is coming off a thrilling Week 1 win over rival West Virginia.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: UF -5.5 | Total: 52.5

Before 2018, Florida had won 31 consecutive matchups with Kentucky. However, Kentucky has won two of the last four in the series, including a 20-13 win last fall in Lexington. Can the Wildcats do it again? UK fans are full of optimism after the team won 10 games last year and star QB Will Levis returns. The Gators have a star QB of their own in Anthony Richardson, who was instrumental in the team’s impressive season-opening win over Utah.

No. 10 USC at Stanford

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: USC -8.5 | Total: 67.5

USC kicked off the Lincoln Riley era with a blowout victory over Rice thanks to a strong defensive performance and a good Trojans debut for transfer QB Caleb Williams. He'll make his debut in Pac-12 play at Stanford on Saturday. He’ll be opposed by another future NFL quarterback in Tanner McKee. McKee hasn’t gotten much help on offense during his time as the starter, but the Cardinal are hopeful that E.J. Smith, son of NFL legend Emmitt Smith, can become a weapon.

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

Time: 10:15 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: BYU -3.5 | Total: 53.5

After winning a Big 12 title with Gerry Bohanon, Baylor coach Dave Aranda made a quarterback change, naming Blake Shapen the starter over Bohanon in the spring. That decision will be put to the test this week against a good BYU team. While Baylor blew out an FCS team in Week 1, BYU traveled across the country and dominated South Florida, 50-21. The Cougars are trying to make an early season statement for a program with several high-profile games on its schedule this year.