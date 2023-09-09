College football Week 2 live updates: Picks, predictions, odds, complete Top 25 schedule

Week 2 of the 2023 college football season is here. No. 10 Texas at No. 3 Alabama (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) is the marquee matchup of the weekend, with other US LBM Coaches Poll top 10 teams in action throughout the day, too. Looking for Week 2 picks? We got you covered here. Looking for Week 2 predictions? Look no further than right here. And a complete college football TV schedule? Yep, that’s right here.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the day. Follow along.

College football schedule, Top 25

Here are the kickoff times and TV info for Top 25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

College football picks Week 2

The names of elite schools in college football don't get much bigger than Alabama and Texas. The pair represents the upper-crust of programs have shaped a significant history of the sports. So when the Crimson Tide and Longhorns clash Saturday in Tuscaloosa, it's not surprising that most of the country will be on that game. Alabama needs a victory to help silence some of the doubters about the direction of the program. Texas needs a big win to establish credibility after almost 15 years out of the national title picture.

Here are USA TODAY Sports’ expert picks for all of Saturday’s the ranked games.

Alabama vs. Texas odds

The top college football betting apps favor No. 3 Alabama in its primetime matchup with 10th-ranked Texas. The Crimson Tide are 7.5-point favorites over the visiting Longhorns, according to the BetMGM college football odds. One of the best mobile sports betting apps, BetMGM is among those offering the top NCAA football betting promos in 2023. — Richard Morin

Utah, Baylor without their starting QBs

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is expected to be out for the second straight week as the Utes travel to play Baylor, according to an ESPN report.

Rising is still rehabbing an ACL tear suffered in the Rose Bowl loss to Penn State.

Bryson Barnes will start with Nate Johnson backing him up as they did in their season-opening win against Florida.

Utah plays Weber State next week before ending the month and opening up conference play against UCLA and Oregon State.

Baylor is also playing without its starting quarterback as Blake Shapen is out for at least two weeks after injuring his MCL in last week’s loss to Texas State. Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson will get the nod for Baylor on Saturday. — Scooby Axson

Where is 'College GameDay' in Week 2?

ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew is in Tuscaloosa for a battle between football superpowers No. 3 Alabama and No. 10 Texas on Saturday. The second of a home-and-home series between future conference foes, the "GameDay" crew of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and others will be on campus for the Crimson Tide and Longhorns’ Week 2 game. — Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK

---

