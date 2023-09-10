College football Week 2 grades: Baylor-Utah refs flunk test, Gus Johnson is a prophet

Baylor coach Dave Aranda leaves the field after his team's game against Utah at McLane Stadium.

It’s Week 2 in College Football and while it is way too early to declare a Heisman front-runner, it is never too early to determine which teams are front-runners (say cheese fans in College Station and Tuscaloosa). Not in the way you think; these are teams that are not as good as the "analysts" predicted. So kick up your feet and enjoy another edition of college football grades.

The same thing goes as far as grading from last season: High marks will be only for the spectacular, and failing grades have no chance of being reversed. Also, mean social posts will be ignored and emails to the inbox to complain will directly enter the trash folder.

Last week’s high marks went to Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his ability to back up his trash talk and letting the media know about it and failing scores went to Michigan’s misguided salute to suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh and Central Florida's boneheaded social media department.

Eyes wide shut

Officiating is a hard job. Gonna to leave it right there as far as nice things that are going to be said about the guys in the striped shirts.

At the end of the Baylor-Utah game, the Bears were driving for a potential tying score. At the 22-yard line with one second left, quarterback Sawyer Robertson (who did throw two interceptions in the second half) floated the ball to the end zone for receiver Ketron Jackson Jr., who was covered by cornerback Miles Battle. And by covered, it means Jackson was virtually mugged in the end zone.

Where was the official? Staring straight at the play, while keeping the yellow hankie in his pants and Baylor ended up losing 20-13.

Trifocals needed badly: F

Looks like pass interference to me pic.twitter.com/AgCEr2YEal — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) September 9, 2023

Gustradamus

Sometimes announcers need to inject the truth into a broadcast and go outside the normal play-by-play they are known for.

In the second quarter of Nebraska's game against Colorado, Fox Sports play-by-play man Gus Johnson was wondering why Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims was still in the game, especially since he has an issue with turning the ball over.

After Sims had his second lost fumble of the game, it prompted Johnson to say this:

"I don't know, Matt Rhule may have to find somebody else to play quarterback for (Nebraska), because Sims is costing his team games." ... "unforced errors by the Georgia Tech transfer."

Sims has now turned it over 37 times in 27 career games and props to Johnson for not sugarcoating Sims' turnover issue.

The very next play, Sims rolled out to his right and threw the ball directly to Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. Colorado scored on the first snap of the next possession, on a 30-yard touchdown pass by Shedeur Sanders as the Cornhuskers turned it over four times in the 36-14 loss.

Miss Cleo ain't got nothing on Gus: A

"I don't know, Matt Rhule may have to find somebody else to play quarterback for (Nebraska), because [Jeff] Sims is costing his team games."- Gus Johnson, seconds before Jeff Sims throws an interception 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/qOv5WXM4cy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023

Not Gustradamus

And sometimes play-by-play announcers need to be quiet. Check out what SEC Network play-by-play announcer Pete Sousa said about Kentucky running back Ray Davis.

Davis should be an inspiration to us all, considering what it took for him to just play college football on the biggest stage. You can read his story here.

"There is Ray Davis. 51 yards on that drive alone. Running and receiving. He's a guy, transferring over from Vanderbilt. 9 months ago when he jumped in the portal, everybody wanted him. 11 years ago, as a foster kid, really nobody wanted him."pic.twitter.com/lb5H6lIyPB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023

"There is Ray Davis. 51 yards on that drive alone. Running and receiving. He’s a guy, transferring over from Vanderbilt. 9 months ago when he jumped in the portal, everybody wanted him. 11 years ago, as a foster kid, really nobody wanted him," Sousa said.

Wait, what?

Muzzle needed: Expulsion.

Stats for you

3: FCS wins over FBS teams (Idaho over Nevada, Fordham over Buffalo, Southern Illinois over Northern Illinois) after going 0-42 last week.

5: Touchdown catches for Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson this season. Wilson had four touchdown catches all of last year.

6 hours, 4 minutes: Time it took to complete the first quarter of Purdue vs. Virginia Tech because of weather delays. The game started at noon and ended at 9 p.m.

22: Consecutive losses Nebraska has to teams ranked in the Top 25

57: Consecutive non-conference regular-season gamesAlabama had won before Texas beat the Crimson Tide 34-24 in Tuscaloosa.

120: Career touchdown passes for Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman

122: Yards receiving for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison in the first quarter against Youngstown State. Harrison finished with seven catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

The worst and best of the rest

Jim Harbaugh on the chain gang

Jim Harbaugh spent the morning working the chains at his son's football game. pic.twitter.com/RPqy4m4DkI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 9, 2023

Turnover throne in Boulder

We already have the first use of the turnover throne 🦬 pic.twitter.com/6w3aD8ejHN — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 9, 2023

This week’s Odell Beckham Jr. tribute

Just like they drew it up

This is a wild INT by Georgia's Chaz Chambliss, bounced off a foot 😄https://t.co/9KG8Yq2Wvx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2023

Just like they drew it up 2, Electric Boogaloo

THE O-LINEMAN SCOOPED UP THE FUMBLE AND THREW A TD 😯 pic.twitter.com/GJuIhcEMz6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2023

A new video board needed

Put it in rice https://t.co/BH9eRtl8YG — Drew (@DrewSkywalker) September 9, 2023

Because the old entrance was played out

FOLKS - it’s train time 🚂



Or as I wanna call it: Cockaboose o’clock@wachfox pic.twitter.com/tcyWqJK7OJ — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 9, 2023

The Dog of the Week

Texas Southern vs. Toledo

Ted ... that is all.

This is Ted. We do not know if he is very old and wise or perhaps had a run-in with an electrical outlet. But we do know you need to see him. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/SCTAa7HOYY — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) September 7, 2023

Now to the game ...

There has to be much delight for the 22,000 people who showed up at the Glass Bowl in Toledo to watch this one because the game was in hand well before kickoff.

The Tigers were down 50-0 at halftime, and because a football game is four quarters, took the field for the second half and gave up 21 more points. Texas Southern did score three points, so they can take some consolation in that.

Twelve different Toledo players caught a pass and the Rockets went 10-for-11 on third down. Woof.

Texas Southern got $325,000 for the 71-3 beatdown, which is criminally low. The philosophy here is if you are going to get dogwalked, at least get paid for it, like Grambling State. The Tigers got beat 72-10 for a field trip three hours away to LSU and came away $780,000 richer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 2 grades: Baylor refs fail, Gus Johnson gets A