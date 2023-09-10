College football Week 2 - Fitz’s top takeaways
Jason Fitz offers up his top takeaways from Week 2 of the 2023 College Football season.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Texas' win over Alabama was the biggest result of Week 2. Who else came up big on Saturday?
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
