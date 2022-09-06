College Football Week 2 AP Top 25 poll, opening spreads and betting odds

Opening spreads for every Week 2 game featuring AP Top 25 teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A wild Week 1 of the 2022 college football season has resulted in a fresh AP Top 25 poll that's creating plenty of debate.

Florida was one of the biggest winners of the opening weekend. Not only did the Gators upset No. 7 Utah at home, they also jumped from unranked to No. 12 in the Week 2 AP poll. The Gators' schedule doesn't get any easier, though, as they host No. 20 Kentucky in both team's SEC opener Saturday.

Oregon was ranked No. 11 to begin the season and dropped out of the top 25 entirely after being destroyed 49-3 by Georgia on a neutral field in Atlanta. The defending champion Bulldogs leapfrogged Ohio State to become the No. 2 ranked team, even though the Buckeyes defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Week 1.

It was a good opening week overall for the SEC. The sport's best conference has six ranked teams entering Week 2, including three in the top 10.

Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

Alabama (44 first-place votes) Georgia (17) Ohio State (2) Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh N.C. State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

Here are the opening spreads for the teams in the AP Top 25 poll for Week 2 (betting lines via DraftKings):

Saturday, Sept. 2

No. 1 Alabama (-20) at Texas

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State (-43.5)

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami (-25.5)

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas (-8.5)

No. 23 Wake Forest (-13.5) at Vanderbilt

Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State (no line yet)

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah (no line yet)

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame (-20.5)

Furman at No. 5 Clemson (no line yet)

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M (-18)

Tennessee (-7) at No. 17 Pittsburgh

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin (-17)

Samford at No. 2 Georgia

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State (-34)

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech (-3)

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma (-32.5)

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida (-4.5)

Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss (-11)

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State (-11)

No. 14 USC (-9) at Stanford

Hawai'i at No. 4 Michigan (-51)

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU (-3.5)