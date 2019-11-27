Virginia Tech and Virginia meet in Charlottesville for a winner-take-all rivalry matchup to decide the ACC Coastal Division. Plus, Penn State wraps up its regular season against Rutgers, Maryland's season comes to a merciful end and Navy looks to win the AAC West.

Here is a breakdown of all the local action.

Virginia vs. No. 24 Virginia Tech

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When: 12 p.m. Friday

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

How to watch: ABC





Virginia has not beaten the Hokies since 2003. This year, the teams meet to battle for the Commonwealth Cup with the ACC Coastal Division crown and a probable trip to the Orange Bowl on the line.

No. 10 Penn State vs. Rutgers

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

How to watch: BTN





From playing the biggest game of the week in college football to wrapping up the regular season against Rutgers. Talk about a let down.

Maryland at Michigan State

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

How to watch: FS1





A season that began with such promise has turned into a disaster for the Terps. It all mercifully will come to a close on Saturday against Michigan State.

Navy at Houston

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

How to watch: ESPN2





The AAC Division is still up for grabs. Navy needs to beat Houston and for Memphis to lose to Cincinnati.

Game of the week: No. 15 Auburn vs. No. 5 Alabama

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

How to watch: CBS





On NBC Sports Washington

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington





Other local teams

Old Dominion vs. Charlotte, 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

MORE NCAA NEWS:

Story continues

College Football Week 14 What to Watch: Rivalry week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington