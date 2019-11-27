College Football Week 14 What to Watch: Rivalry week
Virginia Tech and Virginia meet in Charlottesville for a winner-take-all rivalry matchup to decide the ACC Coastal Division. Plus, Penn State wraps up its regular season against Rutgers, Maryland's season comes to a merciful end and Navy looks to win the AAC West.
Here is a breakdown of all the local action.
Virginia vs. No. 24 Virginia Tech
When: 12 p.m. Friday
Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
How to watch: ABC
Virginia has not beaten the Hokies since 2003. This year, the teams meet to battle for the Commonwealth Cup with the ACC Coastal Division crown and a probable trip to the Orange Bowl on the line.
No. 10 Penn State vs. Rutgers
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.
How to watch: BTN
From playing the biggest game of the week in college football to wrapping up the regular season against Rutgers. Talk about a let down.
Maryland at Michigan State
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
How to watch: FS1
A season that began with such promise has turned into a disaster for the Terps. It all mercifully will come to a close on Saturday against Michigan State.
Navy at Houston
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas
How to watch: ESPN2
The AAC Division is still up for grabs. Navy needs to beat Houston and for Memphis to lose to Cincinnati.
Game of the week: No. 15 Auburn vs. No. 5 Alabama
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.
How to watch: CBS
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest
When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
How to watch: NBC Sports Washington
Other local teams
Old Dominion vs. Charlotte, 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+
