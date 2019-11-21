College Football Week 13 What to Watch: Crunch time

It's the big one! Penn State finally gets its shot at Ohio State looking to win the Big Ten East. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, will look to continue its impressive turnaround and set up a winner-take-all matchup with Virginia in the season finale and Navy hosts a huge conference game against SMU.

Here is a breakdown of all the local action.

Virginia vs. Liberty

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington Plus





The Cavaliers will need to stay focused and not get caught looking ahead to next week's game against Virginia Tech. Liberty is a plucky 6-4, but a team that lost to Rutgers should be no match for UVA.

Navy vs. No. 25 SMU

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

How to watch: CBSSN





Both Navy and SMU sit tied for first in the AAC West with a 5-1 conference record. Both teams lost to Memphis, but Memphis still has to play Cincinnati. A loss for Navy ends any hope to win the division, but a win keeps the Midshipmen's hopes for the conference crown and a possible Cotton Bowl bid alive. This is without a doubt Navy's biggest game of the season to this point.

Virginia Tech vs. Pitt

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

How to watch: ESPN2





The turnaround is not complete just yet. Both Virginia Tech and Pitt sit second in the ACC Coastal with a 4-2 conference record. A win will pull the Hokies even with rival Virginia at 5-2 and set up a winner-take-all rivalry matchup in Charlottesville. A loss would not necessarily knock them from contention, but would potentially set up some really crazy tie-breaking scenarios for the final week.

Maryland vs. Nebraska

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.

How to watch: BTN





The Terps will look to end Nebraska's bowl hopes in the last home game at Maryland Stadium for the season.

You can read the full preview here.

Game of the week: No. 8 Penn State vs. No. 2 Ohio State

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

How to watch: FOX





After a dominant start to the season, Penn State suddenly looks mortal after a loss to Minnesota and a shaky win against Indiana last week. They have to brush that aside this week as they head to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Despite the loss to the Golden Gophers, the division will will be on the line Saturday. A win and Penn State will take first place with only Rutgers left to play.

Penn State may be shorthanded for Saturday's game, however, as receiver K.J. Hamler's status remains in doubt. The Nittany Lions' leading receiver left last week's game against Indiana with an injury. Head coach James Franklin told the media only that he was "hopeful" Hamler could play.

North Carolina vs. Mercer

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington





Other local teams

Georgetown at Holy Cross, 12 p.m. Saturday

Hampton at Monmouth, 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

James Madison at Rhode Island, 12 p.m. Saturday

Richmond vs. William & Mary, 12 p.m. Saturday

VMI vs. Chattanooga, 1 p.m. Saturday

Howard vs. Morgan State, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

Towson vs. Elon, 2 p.m. Saturday

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

















College Football Week 13 What to Watch: Crunch time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington