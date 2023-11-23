College Football Week 13 Storyline Watch: Michigan vs. Ohio State is 'The Game' among big matchups

Intrastate rivalries are the fancy of the final week of the college football regular season, but it’s an interstate game that will command all the attention this year.

Or “The Game” (as it's become known over 118 oft-monumental matchups).

Michigan vs. Ohio State is well into its second century as among the sport’s most captivating blood feuds, but the 2023 edition has myriad layers of irresistible fodder laying a tantalizingly compelling and contentious foundation for Game of the Year hype.

It starts with the stakes, which are relatively simple: The winner advances (as a heavy favorite over Iowa) to the Big Ten Conference championship game, where another victory virtually guarantees a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Last year, the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 45-23, and both teams still qualified for the four-team bracket by virtue of being ranked in the top five. With the same circumstances (Ohio State is No. 2; Michigan No. 3) for a pair of 11-0 programs, it’s possible that scenario could repeat -- though there also are countless mitigating variables among other Power 5 teams that could make this more of a winner-take-all situation.

But as always, this matchup (dubbed by The Athletic this week as “the best rivalry in college football and, maybe, sports”) is about much more than a national championship – and especially with the intrigue and subterfuge that have been bubbling under in Ann Arbor and Columbus this year.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will miss his third consecutive game in a suspension imposed by the Big Ten for the Wolverines’ involvement in an elaborate scheme to steal opponents’ signs through advance in-person scouting (which is in violation of NCAA rules). There has been no evidence linking the scandal to Harbaugh (who already had missed the first three games this season because of a self-imposed suspension because of likely recruiting violations).

But there also has been no clear explanation of how Michigan became the target of the NCAA’s ongoing investigation into the sign stealing, and Michigan’s rabid fan base wildly has speculated online (and without proof) that the origins can be traced to Ohio State.

Though Harbaugh and Ohio State's Ryan Day have refrained from taking direct shots publicly, there seems little love lost between the high-profile coaches.

After inheriting the Buckeyes’ reigns from Urban Meyer (who went 7-0 against Michigan), Day beat the Wolverines in 2019 but has lost the past two games in the series to Harbaugh, who had been defeated in his previous five meetings with Ohio State since returning to his alma mater as coach in 2015.

After Michigan ended an eight-game losing streak to Ohio State in 2021, Harbaugh said that “some people are born on third base and act like they’ve hit a triple.” He later confirmed it was a thinly veiled shot at Day, who once vowed his team would “hang 100” (points) on Michigan.

Top impact players in Ohio State-Michigan

Pro Football Focus analyzes top players to watch in The Game between Ohio State and Michigan, including TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. for the Buckeyes and J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson for the Wolverines.

The real key to Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium could be how the Buckeyes’ vaunted defense handles a Wolverines offensive line that has been reeling from injuries and might not be at full strength under acting head coach Sherrone Moore.

“Ohio State is better on defense the last two years and are hitting their stride offensively,” NBC Sports analyst Todd Blackledge said on the B1G Talk podcast with Noah Eagle. “Michigan has gotten by without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines these past two weeks, and being at home will help, but I think they’ll miss him on the sidelines in this game.”

Harbaugh’s absence might be felt but also could be largely overshadowed if Heisman Trophy speculation erupts from star-making turns.

On his biggest stage of the season, Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison has another chance to impress upon Heisman voters that he should be among the finalists who are in New York when college football’s most prestigious award is announced Dec. 9.

“A lot of people believe Harrison is the best player (in the country),” Eagle said. “If he’s that guy, he’ll have a major impact in this game. If he does eye-popping numbers -- crazy stats that Michigan hasn’t allowed this year -- does that change the way he’s talked about for New York?”

Blackledge, a Heisman voter, also believes the game could be an opportunity for Michigan running back Blake Corum, who hardly has been mentioned as a Heisman hopeful despite rushing for a career-high 20 touchdowns this year.

“Voters like me look at how do these guys play in the big games,” Blackledge said. “That matters the most.”

Week 13: Top 25 schedule, how to watch

With eight teams still in play for College Football Playoff berths depending on how the results shake out over the next two weeks, the showdowns are the storylines this week. So here are some of the critical (and tradition-steeped) matchups:

The Apple Cup

No. 4 Washington (11-0) already is locked into the Pac-12 championship game, but the Huskies still will need to win at home in their 115th meeting with Washington State (5-6) to avoid derailing national title hopes (as well as quarterback Michael Penix’s Heisman chances).

The Iron Bowl

It’s a similar situation for No. 8 Alabama (10-1), which is on the road against archrival Auburn (6-5) in their 88th meeting. If the Crimson Tide can end the season on a 12-game winning streak by beating Georgia in next week’s Southeastern Conference championship game, they will have a strong case for making the playoff.

Sunshine Showdown

Having slipped a spot to fifth in the CFB Playoff rankings, Florida State (11-0) needs a convincing performance over Florida (5-6) in Gainesville to shore up its title hopes in the wake of a season-ending injury to Jordan Travis. The star quarterback was the heart and soul of the Seminoles, but they still have a chance against the Gators and then Louisville in the ACC championship to reach the playoff.

The Civil War

With quarterback Bo Nix making a charge at being the Heisman front-runner, No. 6 Oregon (10-1) has become a trendy pick to make the CFB Playoff if they can become Pac-12 champion. But the Ducks still will need to win their 127th matchup against No. 16 Oregon State (8-3), and the formidable Beavers upset Oregon 38-34 last year by scoring the final 21 points.

More rivalry games

--The 120th Egg Bowl will feature Magnolia State teams with divergent goals on Thanksgiving night: No. 12 Mississippi (9-2) is trying to qualify for a New Year’s Day bowl, while host Mississippi State (5-6) is trying to reach bowl eligibility.

--In the battle for the Chancellor’s Spurs Trophy, No. 7 Texas (10-1) can clinch a Big 12 title game berth with a home victory over Texas Tech (6-5), which is trying to beat a top 10 opponent for the first time since 2012.

--Sporting identical 8-3 records but heading in opposite directions, North Carolina (which fell out of the top 25 after two consecutive losses) and No. 22 North Carolina State (which has won four consecutive to enter the top 25) will meet in Raleigh

--After weathering a 4-4 start that created an open season on coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson (7-4) is riding a three-game winning streak into Columbia, where host South Carolina (5-6) also has won three consecutive in a run at bowl eligibility.

Land Grant Trophy

Entering the 38th meeting of the country’s two oldest land-grant institutions, Michigan State and Penn State are tied at 18-18-1 in their series with both teams getting positioned for the future.

Though stung by big-game losses to Ohio State and Michigan (that led to the firing of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich), Penn State is trying to reach 10 victories in coach James Franklin’s 10th season.

The Nittany Lions (9-2) have a question mark at quarterback entering Friday’s matchup at Ford Field against Michigan State (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

High stakes in Penn State-Michigan State matchup

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge preview No. 12 Penn State's matchup vs. Michigan State in Week 13, especially the Nittany Lions' QB situation moving forward and what the Spartans have to prove in their season finale.

Starting sophomore Drew Allar was injured during a victory over Rutgers and was replaced under center by freshman Beau Pribula. Franklin said he expects Allar (who has an FBS-best ratio of 21 passing touchdowns to one interception) to play, but the mobile Pribula likely will see some time.

“Even if (Allar) is 100 percent healthy, I would not be surprised by a sprinkling of Beau in the offense,” Blackledge said. “He’s a dynamic runner and makes defense account for things you don’t necessarily prepare for with Drew Allar.

“I think Penn State’s (mindset) will be good. They didn’t get it done (against Michigan and Ohio State) but still have a chance to finish as a top 10 team in final rankings and get to a great bowl game.”

MORE: A season of high expectations for Penn State

Michigan State (4-7) is playing to salvage a star-crossed season marred by the Sept. 27 firing of coach Mel Tucker for sexual harassment allegations.

The Spartans have won two of the past three under interim coach Harlon Barnett, who would like to keep the job next season. Though MSU will endure consecutive losing seasons for the first time in 17 years, Barnett said his players have weathered the adversity.

How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: Time, live stream, key storylines for Week 13

“The first thing I said (was) we’ve got to stay unified,” Barnett said after a 24-21 victory over Indiana last week. ”They’ve already stayed together.

"Now we’re just starting to get the results that we’ve been looking for. We’ve been sowing, we’ve been sowing, we’ve been sowing, and now we’re starting to reap some of the results of what we’ve been sowing. That’s what it’s really about.”

History of Land Grant Trophy in PSU-MSU rivalry

Ahead of the Penn State-Michigan State matchup at Ford Field, Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss the background of the infamous Land Grant Trophy.

