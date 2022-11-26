College Football Week 13 Scoreboard: No. 2 gets routed at home!
Rivalry weekend in college football again didn’t disappoint as the regular season is within hours of drawing to a close. Huge games with major impacts on conference championship races, postseason bowl bids, and the College Football Playoff all took place Saturday.
The biggest game of the day happened between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. Will the loser of that one still be in good standing for the College Football Playoff?
Or would a USC win over Notre Dame unseat the losing team from a potential playoff spot? That and so much more as the insane college football season that 2022 has been got even that much crazier over the weekend.
Here are all of your College Football Playoff rankings, top 25 scores:
Louisville: Trails Kentucky 16-7 in 3rd QTR
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati: 27-24 loss vs. No. 19. Tulane
USA TODAY SPORTS
Texas: 38-27 win vs. Baylor (Friday)
USA TODAY SPORTS
UCF: VS. South Florida (later)
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon State: trails 14-10 vs. No. 9 Oregon (3rd Qtr.)
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss: 24-22 loss vs. Mississippi State (Thursday)
USA TODAY SPORTS
Tulane: 27-24 win at No. 24 Cincinnati
USA TODAY SPORTS
UCLA: 35-28 win at Cal (Friday)
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina: 30-27 loss vs. NC State (Friday, 2 OT)
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State: 45-38 win vs. Florida (Friday)
USA TODAY SPORTS
Notre Dame: at No. 6 USC (7:30 p.m. EST)
USA TODAY SPORTS
Utah: 28-0 lead at Colorado (2nd Qtr.)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Washington: at Washington State (10:30 p.m. EST)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State: vs. Kansas (8 p.m. EST)
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State: 14-0 lead vs. Michigan State (1st half)
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee: at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. EST)
USA TODAY SPORTS
Oregon: Leads 14-10 at No. 21 Oregon State (3rd QTR)
USA TODAY SPORTS
Clemson: 31-30 loss vs. South Carolina
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama: 35-14 lead vs. Auburn (3rd Qtr.)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
USC: vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. EST)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
LSU: at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. EST)
USA TODAY SPORTS
TCU: 27-7 lead vs. Iowa State (2nd Qtr)
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan: 45-23 win at No. 2 Ohio State
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State: 45-23 loss vs. No. 3 Michigan
USA TODAY SPORTS
Georgia: 37-14 win vs. Georgia Tech
USA TODAY SPORTS