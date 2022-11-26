College Football Week 13 Scoreboard: No. 2 gets routed at home!

Rivalry weekend in college football again didn’t disappoint as the regular season is within hours of drawing to a close. Huge games with major impacts on conference championship races, postseason bowl bids, and the College Football Playoff all took place Saturday.

The biggest game of the day happened between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. Will the loser of that one still be in good standing for the College Football Playoff?

Or would a USC win over Notre Dame unseat the losing team from a potential playoff spot? That and so much more as the insane college football season that 2022 has been got even that much crazier over the weekend.

Here are all of your College Football Playoff rankings, top 25 scores:

Louisville: Trails Kentucky 16-7 in 3rd QTR

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati: 27-24 loss vs. No. 19. Tulane

USA TODAY SPORTS

Texas: 38-27 win vs. Baylor (Friday)

USA TODAY SPORTS

UCF: VS. South Florida (later)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State: trails 14-10 vs. No. 9 Oregon (3rd Qtr.)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss: 24-22 loss vs. Mississippi State (Thursday)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Tulane: 27-24 win at No. 24 Cincinnati

USA TODAY SPORTS

UCLA: 35-28 win at Cal (Friday)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina: 30-27 loss vs. NC State (Friday, 2 OT)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State: 45-38 win vs. Florida (Friday)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Notre Dame: at No. 6 USC (7:30 p.m. EST)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Utah: 28-0 lead at Colorado (2nd Qtr.)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington: at Washington State (10:30 p.m. EST)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State: vs. Kansas (8 p.m. EST)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State: 14-0 lead vs. Michigan State (1st half)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee: at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. EST)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Oregon: Leads 14-10 at No. 21 Oregon State (3rd QTR)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Clemson: 31-30 loss vs. South Carolina

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama: 35-14 lead vs. Auburn (3rd Qtr.)

Story continues

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

USC: vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. EST)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

LSU: at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. EST)

USA TODAY SPORTS

TCU: 27-7 lead vs. Iowa State (2nd Qtr)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan: 45-23 win at No. 2 Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State: 45-23 loss vs. No. 3 Michigan

USA TODAY SPORTS

Georgia: 37-14 win vs. Georgia Tech

USA TODAY SPORTS

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire