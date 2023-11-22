College football Week 13 picks: Louisville vs. Kentucky, Western Kentucky vs. FIU and more

We apparently love the 1990s (and the '80s and the decades preceding them). That's because, in a throwback to college football days of yore, The Courier Journal sports staff's season-long college football predictions will end in a tie.

Regardless of the results this week, columnist C.L. Brown and sports director Natalie Pierre will wind up deadlocked. They enter the final week of picks with the same record: 49-11. And they picked the same five teams in this week's games.

Courier Journal staff picks for Week 13 of the college football season

Their identical predictions this week mirror most of the staff.

All seven pickers believe Louisville will top Kentucky, Western Kentucky will spoil Florida International's final home game, Florida State will overcome the loss of starting quarterback Jordan Travis to defeat Florida and that Kansas will send Scott Satterfield to a 3-9 record in his first season at Cincinnati.

The only prognostication this week that ran counter to the others: Editor Lucas Aulbach took Ohio State over Michigan.

Here's a look at this week's picks. As has been the case all season, predictions are straight up winners and losers (not against the spread), with rankings based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. All times listed are ET.

Kentucky at No. 9 Louisville

Saturday's game versus Kentucky marks Jeff Brohm's first Governor's Cup appearance as U of L's coach.

How to watch: Noon Saturday, ABC

The picks: Seven for Louisville

The stakes are clear: Louisville will try to continue a dream season under new coach Jeff Brohm; Kentucky will try to make the most of its final two games of a disappointing, underachieving season. The Cardinals aim to turn around their recent history against the Cats after dropping the past four meetings, all by 13 points or more. A win for the Wildcats would give them five straight in the series, equaling the longest run of success by either team since the rivalry resumed in 1994. (U of L won five consecutive games from 2011 through 2015.) Two of the country's best tailbacks, Jawhar Jordan for Louisville and Ray Davis for Kentucky, will be relied on to provide big plays Saturday. U of L has been far more consistent than UK offensively and defensively; the Cards outgain the Wildcats by nearly 100 yards per game while giving up 30 fewer.

UK will need to play its best game since flattening Florida, 33-14, on the last day of September to have any chance of winning Saturday.

Western Kentucky at Florida International

How to watch: 3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Seven for Western Kentucky

Florida International isn't playing for much in this game. At 4-7, it's already been eliminated from bowl eligibility. Western Kentucky, on the other hand, took care of that last week, rallying in the fourth quarter to fend off Sam Houston, 28-23, at home to pick up its sixth victory of the season. The one thing that potentially could motivate the Panthers: After topping the Hilltoppers in the first two meetings of this series, WKU has won three in a row. An FIU victory Saturday would even the series at 3-all. But to do that will take a mighty effort from the Panthers, who rank outside the top 100 (of 133 FBS teams) in numerous statistical categories, from scoring offense and scoring defense to total offense and total defense — and red zone offense, sacks allowed and time of possession, too.

Hilltoppers signal caller Austin Reed, Conference USA's leader in passing yards and passing yards per game, should be licking his chops for a matchup against FIU's less-than-imposing defense.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan

Michigan and Ohio State enter Saturday's contest at Michigan Stadium 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten play.

How to watch: Noon Saturday, Fox

The picks: Six for Michigan, one for Ohio State (Lucas Aulbach)

Every Michigan/Ohio State game is important to the programs and their respective fan bases. But this one takes on heightened importance, with the Buckeyes and Wolverines sporting the same record: 11-0 overall, 8-0 in the Big Ten. That they're both ranked in The Associated Press poll at the time of this meeting is nothing new; this series ranks No. 1 all time in games when both are ranked (Saturday will be the 49th time that's the case) and No. 1 in top-10 matchups (that's happened 25 times previously). OSU and UM were both undefeated when they played last season as well, but even a 45-23 victory by the Wolverines couldn't keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff. It's possible history could repeat itself: The loser of Saturday's game still might find a spot in the four-team playoff bracket despite not winning the Big Ten East Division or capturing the league title — pending how other unbeaten teams (Georgia, Washington and Florida State) fare in their regular-season finales and conference title games, of course.

The Wolverines lead this rivalry, 60-51-6. But Michigan is trying to achieve something it hasn't in more than a quarter century: beat the Buckeyes three straight times. After victories each of the past two seasons, UM seeks its first three-game win streak over OSU since taking all three meetings from 1995 through 1997.

No. 4 Florida State at Florida

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker is in line to start after Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury last week.

How to watch: 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

The picks: Seven for Florida State

This game hinges upon one factor: Can Florida State remain unbeaten despite Travis' season-ending injury? After falling behind, 13-0, in the first quarter last week to North Alabama, FSU scored 58 unanswered points to win by 45 at home. The Seminoles have gone out of their way to stress how much faith they have in their backup QB, Tate Rodemaker. Possibly the only good news for FSU is that Florida comes in reeling. The Gators have dropped their last four games. They also have one of the SEC's worst defenses, which should make life easier on Rodemaker (or whomever else gets the starting nod at quarterback for the Seminoles) on Saturday night.

Kansas at Cincinnati

It's been a disappointing debut season for coach Scott Satterfield leading the Bearcats. Cincinnati enters its season finale with a 3-8 record.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

The picks: Seven for Kansas

Not much has gone right for Cincinnati since it started the season, and the Satterfield era, 2-0. Since then, the Bearcats have won just one game (a 24-14 victory at Houston earlier this month) and are 1-7 in their first season as a member of the Big 12. Aside from boasting the nation's sixth-best rushing attack and the conference's most accurate kicker (Carter Brown), the Bearcats simply don't excel in many areas. The Jayhawks, who are seeking their first eight-win regular season since going 12-1 in a magical 2007 campaign, have one of the most aggressive defenses around. KU is tied for the FBS lead in defensive touchdowns (four) and is second in the Big 12 in sacks. That's a concern for a Cincinnati offense that has allowed 27 sacks this fall, which is 13th in the 14-team league.

The standings

1 (tie) - C.L. Brown, 49-11 (last week 3-2)

1 (tie) - Natalie Pierre, 49-11 (last week 4-1)

3 - Ryan Black, 44-15 (last week 2-3)

4 (tie) - Lucas Aulbach, 42-18 (last week 4-1)

4 (tie) - Jason Frakes, 42-18 (last week 4-1)

6 - Alexis Cubit, 41-19 (last week 3-2)

7 - Brooks Holton, 40-20 (last week 3-2)

