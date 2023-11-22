College Football Week 13: Betting Ohio State @ Michigan and every Big Ten Game

While most of college football is pointing towards The Big Game in Ann Arbor, there is a full slate of Big Ten games on which to feast this holiday weekend. Lets grab a play from each.

Spread: Cornhuskers -2.5

O/U: 26.5

Another Saturday of Iowa football and another record low total. Nebraska is playing for bowl eligibility while Iowa is awaiting the winner of Ohio State / Michigan in the Big Ten title game. Difficult to lay the points so lets look at Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers on the moneyline.

Spread: Nittany Lions -20.5

O/U: 43.5

Would love to back the Spartans in what has all the makings of a letdown game for the Nittany Lions…but I can’t. Defense travels and Penn State’s has been especially stout against bad teams this season. Reports have Drew Allar starting under center for Penn State. Assuming he goes, the Lions started to try and open up the offense and throw downfield last week more than in previous weeks. If a three touchdown spread on the road scares you, take Penn State’s Point Total OVER for the game.

Spread: Boilermakers -3.5

O/U: 51

Hudson Card is back for the Boilermakers which should equate to a more efficient offense and fewer turnovers. That said, the story is about the porous defenses. Indiana and Purdue are each allowing over 31 points/game. Couple that with the Hoosiers cashing OVER tickets in seven of eleven games this year and we can feel good about taking the Game Total OVER 51 in this one.

Spread: Badgers -2.5

O/U: 42.5

The Badgers have not played well down the stretch. Year 1 of the Luke Fickell era has not been outright bad but has also not been good. It is fair to say the same of the Golden Gophers’ season. P.J. Fleck needs this one more than Fickell does. A win and Minnesota is bowl eligible. If the Gophers play with the necessary level of desperation, they could pull the upset…but lets take the points just in case. Gophers +2.5.

Spread: Terrapins -1.5

O/U: 43.5

The Terps were hospitable hosts in basically handing the game last week to Michigan in what was a letdown spot for the Wolverines. Now it’s a letdown spot for Maryland at Rutgers. Both teams are bowl eligible but have struggled of late. Can the Scarlet Knights score enough to win? They have scored 22 total points in their last three, but those games were against Penn State, Iowa, and Ohio State. The game will slow down for Rutgers and their offense should get on track enough to support a defense that has been good all season for Greg Schiano. Rutgers ML.

Northwestern (+180) @ Illinois (-225)

Spread: Fighting Illini -5.5

O/U: 46.5

Northwestern has exceeded everyone’s expectations this season while Illinois is one win away from being bowl eligible. Ben Bryant is back under center for Northwestern which is a big advantage over the Illini’s combination of Altmyer and Paddock. Illinois at home counts for something which is why we are not taking Northwestern outright. Take the Wildcats +5.5.

Ohio State (+140) @ Michigan (-165)

Spread: Wolverines -3.5

O/U: 46

The Big Game for bragging rights, the Big Ten Title (more than likely), and a birth in the College Football Playoff. Michigan has won the last two against Ohio State. These two defenses have met every challenge this season and so maybe it comes down to a belief in Kyle McCord’s ability to get the ball to those elite Buckeye wideouts vs. Michigan’s ground game. The Wolverines may have been looking ahead last week or simply may be emotionally spent following the cheating allegations and Coach Harbaugh’s suspension while Kyle McCord proved in South Bend he can handle adversity on the road. Take the Buckeyes getting 3.5.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

*all odds provided by BetMGM