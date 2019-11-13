College Football Week 12 What to Watch: Virginia Tech looks to extend bowl streak to 27

Virginia Tech sits one win away from bowl eligibility, Penn State will look to rebound from its first loss and Navy has its sights set on the Cotton Bowl, but they will have to go through the Irish first.

Here is a breakdown of all the local action.

No. 9 Penn State vs. Indiana

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

How to watch: ABC





Penn State is coming off its first loss of the year and now returns home to host a sneaky good Indiana team that enters this game with four straight wins. No one needs a rebound more than quarterback Sean Clifford who threw three interceptions against Minnesota after throwing only three interceptions total in the eight games prior. Indiana boasts the 34th best defense in the country and the 9th best pass defense.

Also in need of a rebound will be the Nittany Lions defense which yielded 461 yards to the Golden Gophers. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is out for the season, but Peyton Ramsey is not exactly coming cold off the bench. He has started in three games this season and played in seven.

The Hoosiers' offense has been able to find consistent success this season scoring at least 31 points in eight out of nine games.

No. 23 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Ind.

How to watch: NBC





There's always a lot on the line when these two traditional rivals meet, but that is especially true this year as both teams remain in the running for a New Year's Six bowl.

Both teams enter this game ranked for the first time since 1978. Navy has won five straight and has its sights set on the Group of 5 teams' bid to the Cotton Bowl. Winning the AAC won't be enough, however, Navy has to beat out the other competitors in the rankings as well. That's what makes this game so critical.

A loss to Notre Dame won't affect the conference standings, but it will likely drop the Midshipmen out of the rankings next week. That means Navy will not only have to run the table and win the conference, but it will need help to make sure other Group of 5 teams, such as Boise State and Appalachian State remain below them in the final standings.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington





A remarkable turnaround has Virginia Tech within one win of reaching bowl eligibility and extending their bowl streak to 27 years. The Hokies will hope to reach that on Saturday against Georgia Tech.

The Hokies are coming off of their best game of the season, a 36-17 win over Wake Forest. Hendon Hooker was back under center and continues to show signs of improvement every week. Suddenly the offense is running the ball with consistency. The defense has also come alive after being left for dead earlier in the season. Bud Foster's defense completely shut down the Deamon Deacons and now has what looks to be a much easier task against Georgia Tech.

It has been a tough season for the Yellow Jackets who are transitioning away from the option offense. Georgia Tech sits in last in the Coastal standings while Virginia Tech controls its destiny. Another win will put the Hokies one step closer to a winner-take-all showdown with Virginia in the season finale.

Game of the week: No. 13 Baylor vs. No. 10 Oklahoma

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

How to watch: ABC





While Jalen Hurts may have been grabbing all the headlines early in the season, there was no bigger reason for the Sooners' dominant start than the resurgence of the defense. Oklahoma's defense had been putrid in recent years and may have cost them a real shot at the national title after losing in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. The Sooners' defense had looked much improved until its past two games where it let up 48 points to Kansas State in a loss and 41 points to Iowa State in a narrow one-point victory. The Cyclones were just one two-point conversion away from handing Oklahoma its second straight loss.

Now the Sooners have to play undefeated Baylor who is looking to cement itself as the top team in the Big 12.

The Bears may be undefeated, but they have not been dominant by any stretch. Two of their wins came in multiple overtimes. They also have wins of eight points or fewer against Rice, Iowa State and West Virginia.

But still no losses.

This game may well prove to be Round 1 between these two teams. The Big 12 does not have divisions and instead the No. 1 and 2 teams will play in the conference championship. Right now, Baylor sits in first at 6-0 with Oklahoma second at 5-1. An Oklahoma loss could open the door for two-loss Texas, but an Oklahoma win will likely set things up for a rematch in December.

On NBC Sports Washington

Florida State vs. Alabama State

When: 12 p.m., Saturday

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington Plus





Other local teams

VMI at Army, 12 p.m. Saturday on CBSSN

Georgia at Bucknell, 1 p.m. Saturday

Morgan State vs. Virginia Lynchburg, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

William & Mary vs. Towson, 1 p.m. Saturday

Hampton vs. Kennesaw State, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Norfolk State at Delaware State, 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

James Madison vs. Richmond, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Howard at Florida A&M, 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3















