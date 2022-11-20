College football Week 12 scoreboard: Narrow escapes and stunning upsets

Well, we’ve made it to the final week of the college football regular season but not without an insane day of college football. Week 12 didn’t feature a ton of marquee matchups going in. Heck, College Gameday was at Montana-Montana State of all places. It wound up being another insane day of college football with major postseason implications.

Four of the nation’s top five teams were very much on the ropes Saturday. Who survived thanks to late field goals and who was seemingly eliminated from College Football Playoff contention?

Here are all of your top 25 scores from a crazy Week 12 of college football!

Cincinnati: 23-3 win vs. Temple

NC State: 25-10 loss at Louisville

Oregon State: 31-7 win at Arizona State

Oklahoma State: 28-13 loss at Oklahoma

Tulane: 59-24 win vs. SMU (Thursday)

UCF: 17-14 loss vs. Navy

Florida State: 49-17 win vs. Louisiana

Notre Dame: 44-0 win vs. Boston College

Washington: 54-7 win vs. Colorado

UCLA: 48-45 loss vs. No. 7 USC

Kansas State: 48-31 win at West Virginia

Ole Miss: 42-27 loss at Arkansas

North Carolina: 21-17 loss vs. Georgia Tech

Oregon: 20-17 lead vs. No. 10 Utah

Penn State: 55-10 win at Rutgers

Utah: Trail at No. 12 Oregon. 20-17

Clemson: 40-10 win vs. Miami

Alabama: 34-0 win vs. Austin Peay

USC: 48-45 win at No. 16 UCLA

LSU: 41-10 vs. UAB

Tennessee: 63-38 loss at South Carolina

TCU: 29-28 win at Baylor

Michigan: 19-17 win vs. Illinois

Ohio State: 43-30 win at Maryland

Georgia: 16-6 win at Kentucky

