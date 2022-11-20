College football Week 12 scoreboard: Narrow escapes and stunning upsets
Well, we’ve made it to the final week of the college football regular season but not without an insane day of college football. Week 12 didn’t feature a ton of marquee matchups going in. Heck, College Gameday was at Montana-Montana State of all places. It wound up being another insane day of college football with major postseason implications.
Four of the nation’s top five teams were very much on the ropes Saturday. Who survived thanks to late field goals and who was seemingly eliminated from College Football Playoff contention?
Here are all of your top 25 scores from a crazy Week 12 of college football!
Cincinnati: 23-3 win vs. Temple
NC State: 25-10 loss at Louisville
Oregon State: 31-7 win at Arizona State
Oklahoma State: 28-13 loss at Oklahoma
Tulane: 59-24 win vs. SMU (Thursday)
UCF: 17-14 loss vs. Navy
deflated#GoNavy | #RollGoats pic.twitter.com/pdPNfhgykV
— Navy Football (@NavyFB) November 19, 2022
Florida State: 49-17 win vs. Louisiana
Notre Dame: 44-0 win vs. Boston College
Washington: 54-7 win vs. Colorado
UCLA: 48-45 loss vs. No. 7 USC
Kansas State: 48-31 win at West Virginia
Ole Miss: 42-27 loss at Arkansas
North Carolina: 21-17 loss vs. Georgia Tech
Oregon: 20-17 lead vs. No. 10 Utah
Penn State: 55-10 win at Rutgers
Utah: Trail at No. 12 Oregon. 20-17
Clemson: 40-10 win vs. Miami
Alabama: 34-0 win vs. Austin Peay
USC: 48-45 win at No. 16 UCLA
LSU: 41-10 vs. UAB
Tennessee: 63-38 loss at South Carolina
TCU: 29-28 win at Baylor
Michigan: 19-17 win vs. Illinois
Ohio State: 43-30 win at Maryland
Georgia: 16-6 win at Kentucky
