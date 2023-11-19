College football Week 12 grades: Auburn shells out big-time bucks to get its butt kicked

Welcome to the college football Week 12 grades. Don’t worry, sad Michigan fans, this is the penultimate post of the year. After spending all week emailing and tweeting me nonsense, you can have some crow for dinner ... while yours truly sips some tea.

The same thing goes as far as grading from last season: High marks will be only for the spectacular, and failing grades have no chance of being reversed.

Last week’s low marks went to the aforementioned school, aka "America’s team," which has gone from high and mighty to folding under the pressure as the sign-stealing investigation continues.

Here is the Week 12 analysis of how fans, teams, players and coaches fared:

Auburn gets rocked by supposed cupcake

For the past three years, this space has given failing grades to schools who schedule inferior teams in this part of November − often paying them millions because they have the ability, and gall, to do so.

The minute the calendar turns to November, we can look forward to Mariah Carey coming out of hiding, corny, unrealistic Lexus commercials and people putting up Christmas decorations way too early. In the southeastern portion of the country, schools start the season of giving as well; FCS and Group of Five schools litter the schedule, the spoils of being a Power Five institution shining brightly.

But sometimes it backfires in spectacular fashion, as it did Saturday in Auburn, Alabama. The financially savvy Tigers gave nearly $2 million to New Mexico State, who laughed that direct deposit all the way to a 31-10 beatdown and its first-ever win over an SEC team. Unfortunately for Auburn, the Aggies are no slouch this season, improving to 9-3.

Perhaps Auburn fans can use the toilet paper they were going to throw on the oaks at Toomer's Corner to clean up after their own team.

Three hours to the northwest, Alabama and Chattanooga of the FCS got together in what was a $600,000 pay day for the Mocs and the equivalent of a seven-on-seven drill for the 66-10 victors in crimson.

Florida State, fighting for a playoff berth, shelled out a modest $400,000 to North Alabama ... and lost its starting quarterback in the process.

Make it rain: F

Hugh Freeze's Auburn Tigers lost 31-10 to New Mexico State on Saturday.

They said it:

"This is a life we’ve chosen. This world, to me, is always like the mafia. You get hired, eventually, you get whacked, and you live as much as you can in between," said Nebraska head coach Matt "Don" Rhule, who makes $5.5 million to portray the godfather of Cornhusker nation.

The worst and best of the rest

Living under a rock:

A Michigan player is wearing a 'Free Harbaugh' shirt during warmupspic.twitter.com/Rtotm51rRA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Gatorade bathin':

Gatorade bath season and it feels so good! https://t.co/QijVjaj9o0 — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) November 18, 2023

It's Dolly's World:

The legendary @DollyParton joined @JennyDell_ and a concert broke out during the play. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jAKj74eCfn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 18, 2023

This week's tribute to Don Beebe:

This week's tribute to DeSean Jackson:

#Alabama backup freshman QB Ty Simpson takes it to the house but drops the ball…why does this continue to happen? pic.twitter.com/Rcm6Zjn58s — LIVINGroom Sports (@LIVINGroomSprts) November 18, 2023

Tackling drills needed:

OOOHHH MY, FILTHY!!! 😱



WHAT A TD FROM @MSU_Football'S FOSTER! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CBiVM5WrPD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

GARY BRYANT TO THE HOUSE 🏠@Oregonfootball is absolutely flying in the first half 🦆 pic.twitter.com/c5TRZ0BfF3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Up in da club:

Pickin' and sixin':

💯-yard INT to the house for @Billy2Bowman, OU's third in program history 😮‍💨 #OUDNA | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/5DhCIKN9lg — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 18, 2023

Stats for you

8: Total touchdowns for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels vs. Georgia State (6 passing, 2 rushing).

19: Interceptions this season by Oklahoma and Liberty, leading the nation.

33: Rushing touchdowns allowed by North Texas in 11 games, the only FBS team to allow 30 or more this season.

88: Yards passing for Penn State against Rutgers, a week after dismissing offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

1,000: Victories in Michigan’s program history.

26,000: Estimated attendance at James Madison for ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

$1.85 million: Amount received by New Mexico State for trip to Auburn.

The Dog of the Week

The pups had the week off but enjoy this beauty:

