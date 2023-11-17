College Football Week 12: Betting Every Game in the Big Ten

As the public waits impatiently for The Big Game next weekend in Ann Arbor, there are opportunities this weekend in the Big Ten. Let's run through a worthwhile sweat from each game on the Week 12 schedule in the conference.

Week 12 in the B1G Ten.png

Purdue (-150) @ Northwestern (+125)

Spread: Boilermakers -3

O/U: 47.5

Northwestern is one of the surprise stories of the college football season. Ryan Field will be rocking as the Wildcats look to clinch a bowl berth against a Purdue team whose offense has failed to score 20 points in a single road game this season. Take the 3 points and Northwestern to earn their sixth win of the season.

Spread: Hoosiers -3.5

O/U: 47

Indiana played one of the toughest early season schedules in the nation and it seems to be paying off down the stretch as the Hoosiers have played better and been more competitive including hanging tough with Penn State three weeks ago. Michigan State’s season has never gotten on track. Of late, the offense has been close to nonexistent averaging a paltry 8pts/game over the past four weeks. Lay the 3.5 with the Hoosiers.

Rutgers (+800) @ Penn State (-1400)

Spread: Nittany Lions -20.5

O/U: 40.5

No question Penn State could be suffering somewhat of a hangover following last Saturday’s beatdown at Beaver Stadium. That said, the Nittany Lions are a bully and that means they beat up on weaker opponents and their opponent Saturday all of a sudden is struggling on offense. Bad combination for Rutgers. Take the Scarlet Knights’ Team Total UNDER 10.5.

Spread: Hawkeyes -3

O/U: 32.5

Kinnick Stadium is a rude host. Illinois has won two straight and three of their last four, but their offense has not seen a defense like Iowa’s since Week 2 (Penn State). With the spread down to three, lay the points and expect the Hawkeyes to cover the number and grind out a win.

Spread: Badgers -4.5

O/U: 36.5

The NBC B1G Ten Game of the Week. Tanner Mordecai is expected back for the Badgers and man, does that offense need some leadership. The Cornhuskers have scored 20 or more in just two of seven conference games. To put it kindly, these offenses have underperformed. Consider taking the Game Total UNDER 36.5.

Spread: Buckeyes -27.5

O/U: 49.5

This could be a carbon copy of last week’s game for Ohio State – plenty of Marvin Harrison, Jr. early and the Buckeyes jump out to a big lead. Ohio State cruises from there. Take the Buckeyes in the 1st half -17.

Spread: Wolverines -19.5

O/U: 49.5

Michigan’s defense has ruined many a Saturday for opposing offenses. Why should it be any different for Maryland. Ride the wave even without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline. Take the Terps Team Total UNDER 15.5.

Enjoy the games and the sweat.

Up next: Week 13 and The Big Game.



*all odds courtesy of BetMGM



