College football Week 11 winners and losers: The Big Ten is full of surprises at the halfway point

Nick Bromberg and Sam Cooper
·14 min read

Believe it or not, we’re halfway through the Big Ten’s abbreviated 2020 regular season. Take a look at the standings and you’ll see plenty of surprises, but you’ll mostly see a big mess.

Let’s start with the positive surprises. Two teams are 4-0, and you never would have guessed them before the season. That’s the Indiana Hoosiers and Northwestern Wildcats. Each sit atop the Big Ten East and West division standings after wins over Michigan State and Purdue on Saturday.

Ohio State (3-0) and Wisconsin (2-0) are also undefeated. Both teams have had games canceled due to COVID-19, with Wisconsin’s own outbreak costing it two games. Ohio State, meanwhile, had its game against Maryland this weekend called off because of cases in the Terps program.

Ohio State is the conference’s top College Football Playoff contender at No. 3 in the AP top 25. But you have to wonder if the underwhelming play from the other teams on its schedule could prove costly late in the year.

Ohio State plays Indiana next week. A win over the No. 10 Hoosiers will likely be the biggest accomplishment on OSU’s résumé, mainly because of how the rest of the teams on OSU’s schedule have underachieved.

Nobody expected all that much from Nebraska (1-2) or Rutgers (1-3), but games against Penn State and Michigan were expected to be the most difficult for the Buckeyes. Penn State entered the season ranked No. 8 in the country and was expected to be OSU’s top competition. Instead, PSU is off to its worst start in nearly 20 years.

The Nittany Lions dropped to 0-4 with a brutal loss to Nebraska on Saturday. PSU is the only Big Ten team without a win and fell behind 27-6 at halftime to the Huskers. The Nittany LIons staged a second-half comeback after making a quarterback change but was doomed by horrific red zone execution in an eventual 30-23 loss.

Penn State ended up outgaining Nebraska 501 yards to 298 but still lost. It marked the second time this season, PSU significantly outgained its opponent in a defeat. The Nittany Lions gained 277 more yards than Indiana in the Big Ten opener but still lost 36-35 in overtime.

Michigan has been almost as bad. The Wolverines opened the year with what looked like an impressive road win over Minnesota, but the Gophers have since shown that they took a massive step back since the 11-win triumph of 2019. Since that win over Minnesota, Michigan has lost three straight to Michigan State (a team that has turned it over 14 times in its three losses), Indiana and Wisconsin.

The loss to Wisconsin, a team coming off a COVID-19 outbreak, was completely demoralizing. By the time Wisconsin had a 28-0 second-quarter lead, Michigan had a total of five yards of offense.

If Ohio State gets past Indiana as expected, the rest of the teams on its schedule — Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan — are a combined 2-9. That means OSU won’t play another team with a winning record until the Big Ten title game.

Don’t be surprised when the Big Ten’s lack of strength is used as the argument against OSU making the College Football Playoff at the end of the season.

Here are this week’s winners and losers.

— Sam Cooper

Winners

Florida QB Kyle Trask: Where does Trask rank among the Heisman favorites? Trask threw for six touchdowns and 356 yards in No. 6 Florida’s blowout win over Arkansas. Five of those TDs came in the first half as Trask picked apart the Arkansas defense. Trask had more touchdowns than incompletions in the first half and now has thrown 29 touchdown passes in 2020. He threw 25 in all of 2019. The Gators are on the path to playing Alabama in the SEC title game for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got an emotional victory in a 38-35 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The game came two days after the death of longtime offensive line coach John Schlarman after his two-year fight with cancer. The Wildcats went up 38-21 in the fourth quarter before Vanderbilt made the score a lot closer than the game actually was. Kentucky rushed 35 times for 308 yards and three TDs in an effort any offensive line could would be proud of. And to open the game, UK honored Schlarman by lining up with four offensive linemen.

Marshall: The No. 16 Thundering Herd scored 35 points across the second and third quarters in a 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee State. The win, which improved the team to 7-0 on the year, came 50 years to the day after 37 members of the Marshall football team and eight coaches were among the 75 people killed in a plane crash on the way back from a game at East Carolina. Marshall QB Grant Wells was 25-of-37 passing for 336 yards and threw five of the Herd’s six touchdowns.

Fans cheer as Marshall takes on Middle Tennessee during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va. The game fell on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash that killed all 75 persons aboard. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
Saturday was the 50th anniversary of a plane crash that killed all 75 people on board including 37 Marshall players and eight coaches. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder: If you’re a casual football fan you may not be familiar with Ridder. You should be. Ridder threw for 327 yards and three scores and rushed for 75 yards and another touchdown in the Bearcats’ 55-17 win over Eastern Carolina on Friday. Ridder had an up-and-down 2019 season, but has been stellar in 2020. He has thrown for a TD and rushed for a TD in each of his last four games and has 29 total touchdowns. He’s also completing over 62% of his passes and has rushed for 469 yards. If he keeps this up he could get some down-ballot Heisman votes.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane erased a three-touchdown deficit in a 28-24 win over No. 19 SMU. The Mustangs went up 21-0 at the start of the second quarter and led by 17 at halftime. But Tulsa chipped away at the lead throughout the second half and took the lead for the first time when Zach Smith found James Palmer for a four-yard TD with less than three minutes left. The win pushes Tulsa to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the AAC. Tulsa is the only team outside of Cincinnati that hasn’t lost a game in the American. And the two teams haven’t played each other yet. The game was postponed earlier this year and has been rescheduled for Dec. 4. Can Tulsa beat Tulane and Houston to stay unbeaten in the AAC before meeting Cincy?

North Carolina’s offense: You have to have a good offense to be 2-0 when you give up 45 points in a game. And the UNC offense is very good. The Tar Heels stormed back from a 45-24 third-quarter deficit in a 59-53 win over Wake Forest on Saturday as both teams combined for 1,348 yards. UNC outscored Wake 28-8 in the fourth quarter as QB Sam Howell threw for 550 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for another score. Running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter also combined to rush 29 times for 175 yards.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 14: Sam Howell #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels scrambles against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during their game at Kenan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 59-53. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Sam Howell led North Carolina's comeback against Wake Forest. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Indiana: Who’d have guessed that the biggest game of the Big Ten regular season could be Indiana vs. Ohio State? The Hoosiers moved to 4-0 with a convincing 24-0 win over Michigan State on Saturday. No. 10 Indiana held Michigan State to just 191 total yards and QB Michael Penix threw for 320 yards as the Hoosiers had all the points they needed by halftime and were able to coast in the second half. The win sets up a huge game next week in Columbus when Indiana visits Ohio State with first place in the Big Ten East on the line.

Northwestern: The Wildcats are 4-0 and sit alone in first place in the Big Ten West after a 27-20 win at Purdue. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey was 23-of-36 for 212 yards and three touchdowns and an interception as the Wildcats kept Purdue at bay in the second half. The Northwestern defense was phenomenal as it held Purdue to two total yards rushing and RB Zander Horvath to seven yards on nine carries outside of a 14-yard run. Next on the schedule is a visit from Wisconsin for a pivotal division battle.

NC State QB Bailey Hockman: On a weekend where three quarterbacks (Phil Jurkovec vs. Notre Dame, Feleipe Franks vs. Florida) got to go up against their former teams, NC State’s Bailey Hockman outperformed the rest, albeit against the worst competition of the three. Hockman signed with Florida State out of high school to play for Jimbo Fisher, but ended up transferring after a year under Willie Taggart in Tallahassee. After a season in junior college, Hockman landed at NC State and he got the start against his former team on Saturday night. In a 38-22 victory, Hockman completed 24-of-34 throws for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score. NC State improved to 5-3 with the win.

Tulane: Tulane sprinted away from Army in the second half on the way to an impressive 38-12 win. The Green Wave led 14-12 at halftime but scored 24 points in the second half as it capitalized on Army turnovers for the easy win. After a 2-4 start, Tulane has won three straight and now sits at 5-4 on the year. Those who bet the under were absolutely furious with Army in the fourth quarter as this trick kick return ended up getting blown up by Jaetavian Toles and returned for a touchdown that made the over hit. The total was 45.5

Louisiana: Utah won’t play until Nov. 21 at the earliest. Cal doesn’t kick off until Sunday. And Louisiana has already won the Sun Belt’s West division. The No. 25 Ragin’ Cajuns beat South Alabama, 38-10, on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Sun Belt title game. Louisiana will likely play the winner of next week’s Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina game in the conference title game after rushing for 254 yards and passing for 252 in the easy win.

Losers

Minnesota: Minnesota dropped to 1-3 with a loss to Iowa on Friday night. It was ugly. The Gophers lost to the Hawkeyes, 35-7, for their sixth straight loss in the series, and it was the most lopsided of the bunch. The loss was reflective of Minnesota’s struggles so far this year. The Gophers allowed Iowa to put up 237 yards and four touchdowns rushing while their own run-heavy offensive approach was bottled up and QB Tanner Morgan struggled. In the third quarter, with Iowa leading 14-0, Minnesota embarked on a 17-play, 74-yard drive that took 10:56 off the clock and ended with a blocked field goal. The only points Minnesota scored came with 14 seconds remaining. That pretty much sums it up.

Michigan State: The Spartans fell to 1-3 after getting shut out by Indiana on Saturday. And if you need a statistic to tell the story of Michigan State’s season, you simply need to look at the Spartans’ turnovers. MSU turned it over seven times to Rutgers. That was a loss. Michigan State didn’t turn it over at all to Michigan. That was a win. The Spartans turned it over three times to Iowa. That was a loss. Saturday? Michigan State turned it over four times. Sometimes the simplest explanations are the best explanations.

Stanford: Stanford’s regression has been drastic. Between 2009 and 2018, Stanford averaged 10.2 wins per season, a run that included six double-digit win efforts and three Pac-12 titles. In 2019, though, the Cardinal were besieged by injury and went 4-8. It was the program’s worst record since 2007, Jim Harbaugh’s first year in charge.

Stanford lost five of six down the stretch in 2019 and the losing ways have carried over into 2020. The Cardinal lost its opener to Oregon, 35-14, and were embarrassed at home on Saturday by Colorado, 35-32. It was ugly all around. The defense allowed the Buffs to put up 432 yards of offense in the loss while the offense could only muster 70 rushing yards and went 5-of-16 on third down. David Shaw has a lot to get sorted out.

South Carolina: Will Muschamp’s job is no more secure after South Carolina’s 59-42 loss to Ole Miss. The Gamecocks gave up over 700 yards of offense to the Rebels as Matt Corral threw for 513 yards and four scores and told the SEC Network after the game that Ole Miss knew what South Carolina was going to run on defense before plays would happen. South Carolina is 2-5 after its third straight loss and has games against Missouri, Georgia and Kentucky remaining. A 1-2 finish puts South Carolina at 3-7 for the season. That’s not enough to save Muschamp’s job, is it? After all, he’s a defensive-minded coach. And South Carolina has given up 159 points during that three-game losing streak.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp heads to check on an injured player during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
South Carolina is 2-5. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Baylor: The Bears claimed the crown of worst team not-named Kansas in the Big 12 on Saturday after falling to 1-5 in a 24-23 loss at Texas Tech. The end of the game was bizarre. Texas Tech spiked the ball on a first down when it didn’t need to, RB SaRodorick Thompson seemed to intentionally fall down when he could have scored a touchdown with under a minute left, and Baylor refused to call a timeout as Texas Tech let the clock run. That all culminated with a 25-yard field goal from Jonathan Garibay in his first game as Tech’s kicker. Oh, Tech was favored by 1.5 points too. That’s a bad beat.

Colorado State: Colorado State played a miserable first half against Boise State on Thursday night, especially on special teams. The Rams somehow managed to have three blocked kicks returned for a touchdown — two punts and one field goal. The blocked field goal was returned 91 yards for a touchdown to give Boise State a 21-0 lead after one quarter while the second blocked punt gave the Broncos a 42-7 lead going into halftime. A fourth non-offensive touchdown from Boise came via a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. In the end, it was a 52-21 loss for CSU in a game that it actually ended up out-gaining Boise State by 24 yards, 315 to 291.

Bowling Green: It’s been a brutal start to the MAC season for the Falcons. Bowling Green opened the season on Nov. 4 with a 38-3 loss to Toledo, and then lost 62-24 to Kent State on Tuesday. Bowling Green allowed Kent State to score 38 consecutive points to turn a 10-10 game at the end of the first quarter into a 48-10 rout at the start of the fourth. It’s crazy to think that Bowling Green was in the MAC title game just five years ago. Since going 10-4 in 2015, Bowling Green is 12-40.

Utah State: Things did not get better in the first game after Gary Andersen was fired. The Aggies dropped to 0-4 with a 35-16 loss at home to Fresno State on Saturday. Utah State led 13-7 in the first quarter and was promptly outscored 28-3 the rest of the way as Fresno State’s Jake Haener threw four touchdowns. The 2018 season of 11-2 with Matt Wells as coach and Jordan Love at QB seems a long way away for the Aggies.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Michigan destroyed by No. 13 Wisconsin in latest embarrassing loss for Jim Harbaugh

    Wisconsin hadn’t played in nearly a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but it was Michigan that looked like the team coming off a long layoff. 

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]

  • Lane Kiffin celebrated a TD before Ole Miss QB Matt Corral even threw the ball

    Kiffin is really good at celebrating touchdowns before they happen.

  • Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

    Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Players to start or sit

    Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Wrap: Bears looking for a running back

    A host of NFL teams have uncertain backfields as we get ready for Week 10. Scott Pianowski has your status check.

  • Crawford vs Brook live latest updates, UK start time and how to watch online

    Latest updates as Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight belt against Kell Brook

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.

  • Grand predictions crushed as Jon Rahm's horrible miscue leads to 'pretty awful' round

    If ever you see the world’s No 2 golfer stone-cold top one off the heel, you can typically be sure that he means it. Jon Rahm emphatically did during the Masters practice round where he skimmed his ball across the pond at the 16th, judging the contact to such perfection that after three hops, it took the green’s slope to arc inexorably into the cup. Alas, when the Spaniard stood on the 8th fairway on Saturday night and produced another shot that barely left the ground, it was horribly unintentional. Full leaderboard Finding the ball beneath his feet, Rahm looked to shape it right-to-left into the par-five but miscued dismally with a shortened backswing, watching it dive viciously left into the trees. Not unreasonably, he glowered at the club as if he wanted to snap it in half. It is one of the Masters’ many mysteries that this 570-yard hole, which should yield a regulation birdie for a player of his length, has sent his game haywire before. Last year, in the very same place, he hit one of the worst shanks seen outside a monthly medal. One such lapse can be excused, but repeating it threatens to leave a mental scar. Rahm did not take kindly to being asked to describe his round, where one gruesome error extinguished any momentum en route to a 72 that left him seven adrift of Dustin Johnson’s lead. “Seriously, how would I describe it? Pretty awful,” he said, tersely. “I was playing good golf and got a great mud ball. There’s no way I can be happy about it. The course was there for scoring, and I couldn’t take advantage of anything. I fought my a-- off at the end to salvage an under-par round and I couldn’t. I’ve got to shoot a miracle score to have a chance.” In all honesty, the fashionable excuse of a “mud ball” did not do justice to the awfulness of the stroke. For Rahm, the worst aspect of it all was the timing. As he approached the turn, he was surging up the leaderboard in the hunt for Johnson, just as the world rankings suggested he would. But on a hole he had hoped to eagle, he sloped off instead with a double-bogey that effectively snuffed out his quest for a maiden major. While the damage had begun with his inexplicable grubber from the short grass, Rahm soon compounded it by firing his third shot straight into a loblolly pine, off which it duly ricocheted into a bush. A seven was all he could muster in the end, enough to wipe away his hopes. In the space of one hole, Rahm’s gait lost its usual bounce. He had talked up the drama of this third round, predicting a shoot-out of all the leading names, and instead he let Johnson, his rival for the No 1 spot, drift into the distance unchallenged. It was a dispiriting, lost opportunity for a man who, in the week of his 26th birthday, had the game to command this tournament. He had won two titles on the PGA Tour, and could point to top-10 finishes in three of the four majors. Plus, there was the relentless training at home in Arizona throughout this disjointed season, knowing that all roads led to Augusta. Rahm is not averse to making grand predictions about his prospects. For him to win the Masters, he declared, he needed only to stay true to who he was. “I need to play the shot that I see and feel within me,” he said. “Not the shot that you’re supposed to play. Hit the shot that I feel in my moment, in my hands and in my mind. Just be who I am.” For Rahm, that moment arrived on the eighth and he proved spectacularly unequal to it. Loath as he is to admit any weakness, his swing sometimes becomes rushed and abbreviated when the pressure rises. So it turned out in this third round, as he produced the type of mistake that would haunt his sleep. After the early bolts by Rahm, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood, this Masters has taken a sour turn for the European contingent. Rory McIlroy made a tireless effort to reel in Johnson, his friend and fellow member of the Bear’s Club in Florida, but looked likely to continue the pattern where his major is derailed by one poor round. His opening 75 was a cardinal sin against a rival of Johnson’s calibre. Instead, Europe’s finest were left to marvel at the exploits of Bernhard Langer, who stepped off the course at two under. It is not just the fact that, at 63, the German has become the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut, breaking Tommy Aaron’s record by 33 days, but that the birth dates of his fellow competitors in majors span an entire century. Gene Sarazen, whom he faced in the 1976 Open at Royal Birkdale as an 18-year-old, was born in 1902. As for Abel Gallegos, the Argentinian amateur who qualified for Augusta this year? 2002. It is one of golf’s greatest virtues that such a feat is even possible within a single career. But it is also a tribute to Langer’s longevity that his powers have yet to attenuate on a course whose length is traditionally unkind to those in their seventh decade. He is a living, breathing museum piece.

  • Rafael dos Anjos’s win over Paul Felder earns UFC Vegas 14 bonus

    UFC Vegas 14 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night, although it was missing three undercard bouts and the main event received a last-minute replacement. The replacement actually didn't hurt the fight card, as Paul Felder put in a tremendous effort against Rafael dos Anjos after Israel Makhachev had to withdraw because of a staph infection earlier in the week. Fight of the Night: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos Though Felder admittedly hadn't been training for a mixed martial arts bout in about four months, his recent training for a triathlon served him well, as fought dos Anjos to the final horn. He wasn't able to take the nod, although one judge bafflingly awarded Felder the decision, but he did show tremendous hand speed and heart. dos Anjos, however, had the training and the game plan to overwhelm Felder throughout the fight and earn 50-45 scores from two of the judges. The efforts of both men earned them the Fight of the Night honors, which is accompanied by a $50,000 bonus for each of them. Performance of the Night: Khaos Williams Khaos Williams continues to make a splash in the UFC with his second consecutive blistering knockout. Two fights into his UFC tenure and Williams has spent less one minute in the cage. He won his promotional debut with a 27-second knockout of Alex Moron, then followed that with this 30-second knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 14. The Alhassan victory scored Williams a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Performance of the Night: Sean Strickland The final Performance of the Night bonus went to Sean Strickland, who was fighting and winning for the second time in a two-week span. Strickland was out of the fight game for nearly two years because of a motorcycle accident following his fight in October of 2018. Strickland returned at UFC Vegas 12 on Oct. 31 to score a unanimous decision victory over Jack Marshman. He followed that with an early second-round stoppage of Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 14 to earn an extra $50,000. TRENDING > Rewatch Valentina Shevchenko maul Katlyn Chookagian ahead of UFC 255 UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos Performance Bonuses Fight of the Night: Paul Felder vs. Rafael Dos AnjosPerformance of the Night: Khaos WilliamsPerformance of the Night: Sean Strickland TRENDING > Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao: ‘We’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time’

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Kentucky lines up in a tribute formation and takes delay of game to honor OL coach who died Thursday

    John Schlarman died Thursday at the age of 45. He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma two years ago.