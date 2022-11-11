College football Week 11 picks: TCU beats Texas, Alabama bounces back originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 11 of the college football season will be a pivotal one.

There are four games between ranked teams, and the most anticipated matchup of that bunch is a showdown between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas. A win over undefeated TCU would be a massive boost for a Texas program trying to re-establish itself as a national powerhouse. A victory for TCU would give it another resume-booster for the College Football Playoff rankings. TCU enters this weekend No. 4 in those rankings, just ahead of Tennessee.

We started the season with a fake $1000 budget and have made 31 picks against the spread in 10 weeks. After going 1-2 in Week 10, our budget now sits at $1,125 entering Saturday.

Here are our three picks for Week 10 (All spreads via PointsBet).

Season record: 16-15

Louisville at No. 10 Clemson (-7)

Wager: $50

Pick: Louisville +7

Clemson's offense is an absolute mess. Not only has the play-calling been bad, neither quarterback -- DJ Uiagalelei or Cade Klubnik -- has impressed in recent weeks. The Tigers offense hit rock bottom last week in a loss to unranked Notre Dame. This unit tallied just 281 yards and committed two turnovers (including a pick-6) in a 35-14 loss.

This weekend's matchup versus Louisville isn't a walk in the park, either. The Cardinals have allowed the third-fewest points per game (19.4) and rank No. 1 in interceptions (14) among ACC teams. Louisville also is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last six games.

The Cardinals might not win this game, but they absolutely should be able to keep it close, especially against a Clemson offense that has no explosiveness right now.

No. 9 Alabama (-11.5) at No. 11 Ole Miss

USA TODAY Sports

Wager: $50

Pick: Alabama -11.5

Alabama struggled offensively in a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU last week. It was the Crimson Tide's second loss of the season and might prevent them from reaching the College Football Playoff.

We should expect a fired up and motivated Alabama team this week. The Crimson Tide haven't lost back-to-back games since 2013. In fact, Alabama has won its last six games after a loss with an average margin of victory of 24.6 points (excluding Week 1 after losing in the CFP the year before).

Here are those bounce-back victories:

30-6 over Mississippi State (2022)

49-9 over Mississippi State (2021)

38-7 over Mississippi State (2020)

24-6 over Clemson (2017)

34-0 over Louisiana Monroe (2015)

14-13 over Arkansas (2014)

This spread is kind of large, but the Crimson Tide have won their last six games against Ole Miss and seven of their last eight on the road in this SEC matchup. The Runnin' Rebels also are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games.

Saban and Alabama have been hearing all week that the program's dynasty is over. All of that criticism is going to fuel 'Bama and give them all the motivation needed to make a statement against Ole Miss.

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (-7.5)

USA TODAY Sports

Wager: $50

Pick: TCU +7.5

I thought this line was TCU -7.5 when I read it the first time, only to realize that Texas is actually favored by more than a touchdown against a 9-0 team ranked No. 4 in the nation. Why exactly is Texas favored by so much? Sure, last week's victory over a ranked Kansas State team was impressive, but not enough for them to be 7.5 favorites in this game.

TCU is 7-1-1 ATS this season, 4-1 ATS in its last five road games at Texas and 6-2 overall versus the Longhorns in the last eight matchups.

The Horned Frogs offense is elite. It ranks No. 4 in the nation in both points scored per game (43.1) and total yards per game (508.7), while racking up 219.7 rushing yards per game. TCU also is 4-0 versus ranked teams and 3-0 in one-score games this season.

The Horned Frogs have all the bulletin board material they need entering this game. Very few experts are picking them to win, and oddsmakers disrespected them with this ridiculous spread. TCU shuts up its critics with a huge win in Austin on Saturday night.