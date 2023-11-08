College football Week 11 picks: Louisville vs Virginia, UK vs Alabama, WKU vs NMSU, more

The irony is thick. After pointing out last week that just two picks (among 35) of the Courier Journal sports staff's college football predictions differed from the rest, what do you suppose transpired?

Those two picks — sports editor Natalie Pierre took Mississippi State over Kentucky, while UK men's basketball and football reporter Ryan Black sided with LSU over Alabama — were the only incorrect prognostications. Black and Pierre went 4-1 last week; the rest of the staff went 5-0.

CFB Picks Week 11

The takeaway: Don't think outside the box. Groupthink is good (when it comes to predicting college football games).

There is slightly more variation this week, but not when it comes to the state's two most prominent programs: Every staffer believes U of L will continue its winning ways Thursday night against Virginia, while all seven pickers foresee Kentucky falling to Alabama for the 39th time in 42 meetings.

Here's a look at this week's picks. As per usual, predictions are straight up winners and losers (not against the spread), with rankings based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. All times listed are ET.

Virginia at No. 11 Louisville

Louisville's Pierce Clarkson and his teammates enjoyed their first Thursday night game this season at L&N Stadium: a 56-0 victory against Murray State on Sept. 7.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

The picks: Seven for Louisville

There's a reason U of L is nearly a three-touchdown favorite in this Thursday night matchup: The Cards are alone in second place in the ACC at 5-1; Virginia is 1-4 in the league and 2-7 overall. Though the Cavaliers' lone conference win came against then-unbeaten North Carolina last month, nothing UVA has done before, or since, that game leads many to believe it can catch lightning in a bottle again and stun Louisville. Aside from the Cardinals ranking among the top four in the ACC in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense and total defense, there's this: They've won 10 consecutive games at L&N Stadium, which is tied for the third-longest streak in program history. A U of L victory Thursday night would tie an 11-game run from 1946 to 1948 for the second-best home streak in the school's record book.

No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe will try to keep Alabama's winning streak alive against Kentucky.

How to watch: Noon Saturday, ESPN

The picks: Seven for Alabama

If nothing else, the Wildcats are goin' bowlin' for the eighth straight season, which is the third-longest active streak in the SEC behind Georgia (27) and Saturday's opponent, Alabama (20). But to notch Win No. 7 this fall, and record what would undoubtedly be the signature win of Mark Stoops' tenure, the Wildcats will have to play a perfect game. Texas is the only foe to down Alabama this season. UK joining UT will require the Cats to alter plenty of unfavorable history. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series 38-2-1 and is 19-1-1 against the Wildcats when entering as a ranked team.

As if the news couldn't be any worse for Kentucky, there's more: Stoops is 0-3 versus Alabama, with UK outscored 145-16 in those meetings. The average score: Alabama 48, Kentucky 5 (yes, as unlikely as a field goal and safety are in the same game).

New Mexico State at Western Kentucky

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia and his teammates travel to Bowling Green to face Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Five for Western Kentucky, two for New Mexico State (C.L. Brown, Brooks Holton)

Though five CJ staffers picked WKU, and oddsmakers installed the Hilltoppers as 4 ½-point home favorites, it's the Aggies who have the better record overall (7-3 to 5-4) and in Conference USA play (5-1 to 3-2). The teams share four common opponents: Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee and UTEP. And they share the same results: WKU and NMSU are 3-1 in those games, beating Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee and UTEP but losing to Liberty, which is one of only seven undefeated teams left in the FBS. Saturday's tussle between the Aggies and Hilltoppers might well hinge upon whether WKU can come up with enough stops. The Hilltoppers are giving up nearly 28 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown's team hosts Eastern Kentucky at 5 p.m. Saturday.

How to watch: 5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Seven for Central Arkansas

Expect to hear this for every game Eastern Kentucky has from here on out: The Colonels' only hope is to win shootouts. That's because they give up more yards (492.8) than any school in Division I — FBS or FCS. (The only NCAA teams allowing more yards per outing this fall reside in Divisions II and III.) And EKU's scoring defense isn't much better, ranking 111th in the FCS at 34.9 points per game. Central Arkansas, ranked No. 24 in the newest FCS coaches poll, is primed to take advantage of the Colonels' porous defense. The Bears are 15th in the FCS (and No. 2 in their conference) in scoring offense, averaging 34.1 points a game. And their defense shouldn't be overlooked, either, as they lead the United Athletic Conference in yards and points permitted per contest.

No. 2 Michigan at No. 9 Penn State

How to watch: Noon Saturday, Fox

The picks: Six for Michigan, one for Penn State (Lucas Aulbach)

Despite all the controversy surrounding Michigan's football program, with the sign-stealing scandal orchestrated by former staffer Connor Stalions hanging over its head, the Wolverines continue to do what they've done the past two seasons: win. Since the beginning of the 2021 campaign, Michigan is 34-3 overall. Only one of those losses, to Michigan State in 2021, came to a Big Ten opponent. That's why, even playing at home, it's hard to envision Penn State pulling off the upset. Still, the Nittany Lions have won two of the past three clashes against the Wolverines at Beaver Stadium. Penn State will do its best to find some success against Michigan's defense, which leads the country in numerous statistical categories, including scoring defense, total defense, red zone defense, fewest first downs permitted and passing yards allowed. And for good measure: The Wolverines also are tied for first nationally in defensive touchdowns, taking it to the house four times this fall.

The standings

1 (tie) - C.L. Brown, 41-9 (last week 5-0)

1 (tie) - Natalie Pierre, 41-9 (last week 4-1)

3 - Ryan Black, 38-12 (last week 4-1)

4 - Lucas Aulbach, 35-15 (last week 5-0)

5 (tie) - Alexis Cubit, 34-16 (last week 5-0)

5 (tie) - Jason Frakes, 34-16 (last week 5-0)

7 - Brooks Holton, 32-18 (last week 5-0)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs Virginia prediction, Kentucky vs Alabama picks, WKU-NMSU