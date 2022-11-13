College Football Week 11 Overreaction: Horned Frogs keep rolling, Alabama is all smiles vs Ole Miss & Pac-12 cannibalizes itself

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger gather to detail all of the major action from the Week 11 slate of college football games.

The guys break down the huge victory for TCU to help them improve to 10-0 against a Texas Longhorns team that has disappointed yet again. Ole Miss had their College Football Playoffs hopes shattered this weekend by a very happy Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Pac-12 had a very exciting weekend with two huge upsets: The Arizona Wildcats beat the UCLA Bruins, and the Washington Huskies stunned the highly ranked Oregon Ducks. LSU got the last laugh, beating Arkansas in a cold environment after their sideline chicken broth was mocked by the internet.

Later, the pod is disgusted with the Big Ten West and the possibility of Iowa controlling their own destiny to reach the Big Ten championship game. As always, the the show closes out with their Small Sample Heisman & a Week 11 edition of Say Something Nice.

1:20 The Texas Longhorns fall to the TCU Horned Frogs in embarrassing fashion

15:00 Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide best the Lane Kiffin led Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford

24:00 The PAC Twelve had a weekend full of ranked upsets

30:45 The LSU Tigers brave the cold vs the Arkansas Razorbacks to clinch the SEC West

43:12 The Big Ten West is a disaster of a conference that nobody wants to win

49:45 Small Sample Heisman

56:25 Say Something Nice

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts