College Football Week 11 - Fitz’s Top Takeaways
Jason Fitz offers up his top takeaways from Week 11 of the 2023 College Football season.
Jason Fitz offers up his top takeaways from Week 11 of the 2023 College Football season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left in the 2023 college football regular season and the conference title races are starting to crystallize.
Washington made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reportedly was among the team executives with Oubre at the hospital Saturday.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Playing with a chip on its shoulder, Michigan did not relent throughout its suffocating win over Penn State and showed it's a team to be feared with or without its head coach.
The Buffaloes need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Even though the receiver did practice this week, the Vikings did not activate Justin Jefferson off injured reserve,
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Even without Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan train keeps chugging along.
College Football Playoff leaders continue to move closer to adjusting the postseason format in the wake of realignment.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Johnson led all Wildcats players with 14 points as Arizona topped Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.