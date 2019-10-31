College Football Week 10 What to Watch: The Hokies will test their luck against the Irish

Virginia Tech heads to Notre Dame, Virginia looks to regain first in the Coastal Division, Maryland hosts a tough Michigan team and Navy meets UConn for the last time as conference foes.

Here is a breakdown of all the local action.

Navy at UConn

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, Conn.

How to watch: ESPN2





With UConn on its way out of the AAC, this promises to be the last matchup between these two teams for the foreseeable future. The Huskies are just 6-26 in Randy Edsall's second stint with the Huskies and earned their first FBS win in two years Saturday against UMass. Navy, meanwhile, is in the running to win its division with a 6-1 record, 4-1 in conference. Because of the nature of the program, there are not many teams Navy can play in which they will hold a distinct talent advantage, but this is one of them.

Anything can happen in college football, but Navy's triple-option attack should have little trouble shredding UConn's 102nd ranked rushing defense. Edsall will probably still find a way to earn multiple bonuses in this game though so at least there's that.

Maryland vs. No. 14 Michigan

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.

How to watch: ABC





Maryland was throttled by Minnesota last week and now return home to face a Michigan team that seems to be peaking after a big win over Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Ind.

How to watch: NBC





Quarterback Hendon Hooker will play Saturday against Notre Dame after a bye week allowed him time to get healthy. Virginia Tech is 3-0 since Hooker took over as the starter, but Saturday's game against Notre Dame will be his biggest test yet as the Irish are easily the best opponent on Virginia Tech's schedule this season.

Virginia at North Carolina

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

How to watch: ACCN





With a win over Duke, Virginia took sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal. A loss to Louisville last week dropped them back into a tie. Now again they face a team they sit tied with in the standings looking to reclaim their lead atop the division.

The offensive line has been atrocious of late for Virginia which has forced the ball in the hands of star quarterback Bryce Perkins far too much. The offense is looking at a situation in which it cannot establish the run, but cannot give Perkins enough time to effectively pass the ball. That leaves the star quarterback susceptible to too many hits and it could cost them. This offense would collapse without Perkins under center.

North Carolina should offer the Cavaliers a chance to get the ground game going, however, with the 73rd ranked rush defense in the nation.

Game of the week: No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

How to watch: CBS





The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is one of the best rivalries in college football and it's an important one too with both teams battling for supremacy in the SEC East. The winner of this game is almost a lock to win the division.

Heading into this season there are not many who would have thought Florida was close to catching Georgia. Now over midway through the season, the Gators have had the more impressive season with a win over Auburn and their only loss coming on the road at LSU. Georgia was stunned by South Carolina which now leaves quarterback Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs in a position where they will need to reassert their dominance over the division.

Not only is first place in the division on the line, but so too is both team's College Football Playoff hopes. A two-loss team has never made it to the playoff and that is unlikely to happen this year for a team that is not going to even win its division.

Richmond vs. Stony Brook

When: 3:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Robins Stadium, Richmond, Va.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington





Georgia Tech vs. Pitt

When: 4:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington Plus





Other local teams

Old Dominion at Florida International, 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Liberty at UMass, 12 p.m. Saturday

Georgetown vs. Colgate, 12 p.m. Saturday

Hampton vs. Presbyterian College, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Howard vs. North Carolina Central, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

VMI vs. Western Carolina, 1:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Towson vs. Delaware, 2 p.m. Saturday

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State, 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3















