College Football Week 10 Scoreboard: Massive weekend opens November
The final month of the 2022 college football season opens with what is perhaps the second-biggest day of games so far this year. It will be tough to ultimately top the events of October 15 when Tennessee and Alabama highlighted an all-time afternoon, but Saturday, Nov. 5 will go a very long way in determining not just the College Football Playoff but conference and division titles alike.
Upsets will cost teams big-time dreams and goals while heavy winds across the midwest could make things really interesting in more than a couple of contests. Here are all the happenings for each CFP top-25 team this week.
UCF: at Memphis
Texas at 13. Kansas State
Oregon State: 24-21 loss at Washington (Friday)
NC State vs. 21. Wake Forest
Wake Forest: at 22. NC State
Syracuse: at Pitt
Tulane: 27-13 W at Tulsa
Oklahoma State at Kansas
North Carolina: 31-28 W at Virginia
Illinois: vs. Michigan State
Penn State: at Indiana
Utah: at Arizona
Kansas State: vs. 24. Texas
UCLA: at Arizona State
Ole Miss: Idle
LSU: vs. 6. Alabama
USC: vs. Cal
Oregon: at Colorado
TCU: 34-17 lead vs. Texas Tech (4th)
Alabama: at 10. LSU
Michigan: at Rutgers
Clemson: at Notre Dame (7:30 ET)
Georgia: vs. 1. Tennessee
Ohio State: 21-7 lead at Northwestern (4th)
Tennessee: at 3. Georgia
