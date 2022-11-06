College football Week 10 report card: Stanford hits rock bottom under David Shaw

Now that the first version of the College Football Playoff rankings have come out – and now that fans have inevitably gotten all hot and bothered about them – it is time to have a little fun.

The College Football Report Card is here to point out the week’s best plays and the questionable decisions that get the most hardened fan bases up in arms.

Last week, ESPN's "College GameDay" scored big with their showing at Jackson State. Wake Forest's total disregard for holding on to the football and an Akron backup quarterback yelling at a ref from the bench, leading to his ejection, were some of the week's low points.

Without further ado, here is the Week 10 analysis of how fans, teams, players and coaches fared:

Cardinal sin

A few weeks ago, a story circulated about Stanford's mission to get people to show up to Cardinal football games. The promotion centered on the season's final two home games against Washington State and BYU.

There, in plain sight, was an offer for anyone to get free tickets so they could lock in those seats for the entire 2023 slate. That free trial quickly became a clown show on social media as the promotion quickly disappeared just about as soon as it was posted, meaning either there was a rush and those tickets were quickly scooped up or the administration saw the backlash it generated and came to their senses.

Either way, fast forward to Saturday when the Cougars came calling to Stanford Stadium – and you could see why anyone in their right mind would want to stay away. The Cardinal found themselves down 42-7 at halftime en route to a 52-14 beatdown in front a listed 26,000 in attendance. The stadium's capacity is 50,400.

Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne is unable to make a catch against Washington State.

There was probably one person that didn’t attend and that was the brave soul who donned the Stanford Tree mascot and was subsequently suspended for holding a banner that said "Stanford hates fun."

Yesterday the Stanford administration suspended The Tree mascot for the rest of the calendar year because it displayed a “Stanford Hates Fun” sign at a football game.



Here’s the background on what led to the sign: https://t.co/h0iARpvavo pic.twitter.com/ecwEkc4cY4 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 31, 2022

Well, they weren’t exactly lying.

Palo Alto pummeling: F

Stanford fans hold up a sign that says "Stanford Hates Fun."

Stats for you:

9 - Touchdown passes by SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai added a rushing score and had 379 yards passing in a 77-63 win over Houston.

17 - Consecutive games Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim has run for 100 yards or more.

44 – Consecutive losses against ranked opponents – a streak snapped by Kansas after its 37-16 thrashing of Oklahoma State. The victory also made the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

70 - Consecutive games Ohio State has scored 20 or more points, setting a NCAA record. The last time the Buckeyes didn’t score 20 points: Sept. 9, 2017, in a 31-16 home loss to Oklahoma.

140 - Most combined points in a regulation FBS game, accomplished by Houston and SMU. The teams combined for 1,352 yards of total offense in the Mustangs' 77-63 win.

Best and worst of the week:

Welcome to the Tuesday night turnover club.

MACtion madness: A

Tennessee mustard chugging

Not Grey Poupon: ????

Alabama, your nation needs you.

Sign of the year 😂 pic.twitter.com/ymC6GwvpKB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2022

Salute to service: Immediate graduation

Ray Guy (RIP) would be proud.

It is honestly impossible to have a better punt.



PERFECTION from Brett Thorson. pic.twitter.com/kZLaE1NMi2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2022

Pinning perfection: A

The Dog of the Week: Marshall at Old Dominion

This battle of Sun Belt Conference foes probably wasn’t on the radar of many people outside fans of those two schools. There is one surefire way to get your teams in this space – and that is to not score a touchdown.

But what happened on Saturday could border on cruel and unusual punishment for anyone that likes offensive football. No matter how bad it may seem, one team (Marshall) will be happy because it kicked four field goals to win 12-0.

Old Dominion, on the other hand, had early-season Iowa on the brain. The Monarchs were held without a point for the first time in five years, turned the ball over four times, went 2-for-14 on third down and had 11 yards rushing. In the second half, the Monarchs got the ball seven times; Here is how those drives went: punt, punt, fumble, interception, turnover on downs, fumble, turnover on downs. Woof. The pups probably didn’t enjoy their time there, so extra treats are on the horizon.

