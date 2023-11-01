College football Week 10 picks: Louisville vs Virginia Tech, UK vs Mississippi State, more

Each week, seven members of the Courier Journal sports staff make predictions on five games. Doing the math (five games, with seven pickers) means there are 35 prognostications made every week.

Don't be alarmed if you look at the graphic this week and believe it looks as if every picker copied each other's work. But it can't be denied: There is little variety among the seven staffers this week.

Courier Journal staff picks for Week 10 of the college football season

Of the 35 predictions, only two differ from the rest:

Sports director Natalie Pierre forecasts Kentucky's misery in Starkville, Mississippi, where it has lost six straight games, will continue Saturday. She picked Mississippi State to hold serve at Davis Wade Stadium;

Kentucky men's basketball and football reporter Ryan Black is the only picker casting his lot with LSU to knock off Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

So, is this week an example of great minds thinking alike? Or herd mentality setting in among the staff? Either way, we'll see how their pickin' plays out come the end of the weekend.

Here's a look at this week's picks. As always, predictions are straight up winners and losers (not against the spread), with rankings based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. All times listed are ET.

Virginia Tech at No. 15 Louisville

U of L's Gilbert Frierson (13) will try to help his team keep its win streak alive Saturday at L&N Stadium.

How to watch: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

The picks: Seven for Louisville

After starting 1-3, Virginia Tech has steadied itself and won three of its last four to claw back to .500. But the Hokies will have their hands full Saturday with their fellow avian-themed opponent, the Cardinals. Louisville has won its last nine games at home, which is tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history, and its best stretch since also winning nine straight over the 2015 and 2016 seasons. And U of L enters on a high note: Its 23-0 victory over Duke last week was its first shutout of a ranked foe. Ever. Virginia Tech, third in the ACC (and 21st nationally) in total defense, will try to slow down Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan, who is No. 2 in the league in rushing (824 yards) and has five 100-yard rushing performances in eight games this fall, including 163 yards (and two touchdowns) on 21 carries against the Blue Devils.

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Receiver Dane Key and his Wildcats teammates will look to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

The picks: Six for Kentucky, one for Mississippi State (Pierre)

The last time the Wildcats won at Davis Wade Stadium, the iPhone 3 was the newest cellphone available from Apple, the No. 1 song in the U.S. was "Whatever You Like" by T.I. and the Detroit Lions were a little more than a month away from becoming the first NFL team to finish a season 0-16. So ... it's been quite some time since Kentucky departed Starkville with a victory in hand. The Wildcats are limping into Saturday's meeting, having dropped their last three outings after a 5-0 start this fall. The key to this contest, aside from UK's well-documented futility in Starkville: Can quarterback Devin Leary, fresh off his best game of the season statistically, carry that momentum into a matchup with Mississippi State's floundering unit, which ranks last in the 14-team SEC in pass efficiency defense?

Western Kentucky at UTEP

How to watch: 9 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Seven for Western Kentucky

These two Conference USA schools have two common opponents: Jacksonville State beat both by three points, and Western Kentucky topped Louisiana Tech 35-28; UTEP fell to the Bulldogs at home by two touchdowns (24-10) on Sept. 29. The Miners have been dependable defensively, ranking among the top four in the CUSA in scoring defense and total defense. Their offense is another story: They score just 18.7 points per game, which ranks 120th (of 130 qualifying schools) in the FBS. The Hilltoppers are at the opposite end of the spectrum, as they're in the top two of the conference in scoring offense, red zone offense and passing yards per game. A win by WKU would improve its record against UTEP to 4-0 all time.

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky

Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello has been on a roll ahead of Saturday's game against Eastern Kentucky.

How to watch: 5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Seven for Austin Peay

Austin Peay is 6-2 this season, on a six-game win streak entering Saturday after beginning 0-2. The Governors' two losses: Tennessee is one; Southern Illinois, ranked No. 11 in the newest FCS coaches poll, is the other. Austin Peay likely is the best team Eastern Kentucky has faced since its first two games in 2023, when it dropped contests to FBS-level foes Cincinnati and Kentucky. Unless it improves in a hurry, EKU could be in for a long night: No FCS team is worse against the pass, as it allows 313.5 yards per game, almost 8 yards more than the next-closest team. Now the Colonels are tasked with defending Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello, who is in the top eight in the FCS in passing yards per game, passing touchdowns and pass efficiency rating. Oh, and he's coming off a six-TD performance against Northern Alabama that earned him the FCS National Offensive Player of the Week award.

No. 13 LSU at No. 8 Alabama

How to watch: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, CBS

The picks: Six for Alabama, one for LSU (Black)

Unlike previous Crimson Tide teams of Nick Saban's illustrious tenure, neither their offensive nor defensive numbers are exceptional. Solid? Yes. Alabama is top three in the SEC in total defense and scoring defense, but has been mediocre elsewhere, ranking eighth in scoring offense and ninth in total offense. And offense is where LSU excels: The Bayou Bengals lead the FBS in points (47.4) and yards (552.9) a game. This Saturday night tilt in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, features the league's two most proficient quarterbacks: LSU's Jayden Daniels is No. 1 in the SEC, and nationally, in passing efficiency (204.3), while Alabama's Jalen Milroe (175.0) is next in line among the conference's top signal callers. After a memorable 32-31 overtime win last season, LSU is vying to beat Alabama in two straight meetings for the first time since back-to-back victories in 2010 and 2011.

The standings

1 - Natalie Pierre, 37-8 (last week 5-0)

2 - C.L. Brown, 36-9 (last week 5-0)

3 - Ryan Black, 34-11 (last week 4-1)

4 - Lucas Aulbach, 30-15 (last week 3-2)

5 (tie) - Alexis Cubit, 29-16 (last week 3-2)

5 (tie) - Jason Frakes, 29-16 (last week 4-1)

7 - Brooks Holton, 27-18 (last week 3-2)

