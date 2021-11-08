College football Week 10 overreactions: Big Ten East winner will make the playoff. Texas football will be back.

It's easy to get too high or too low after each week's results in college football. Such is the nature of the sport that breeds emotional responses based on what happens positively or negatively every Saturday.

That's why we're here. A step back from the action can provide perspective that rightfully will temper some of the misplaced enthusiasm from positive performances and lift up those feeling down in the dumps after negative results from the weekend.

Week 10 had plenty of examples on both sides of the coin. Here are the five biggest overreactions from the action on the field.

The first playoff rankings determine the future

It's always important to remember that there are 12 or 13 data points for teams when the committee makes its final determination of the playoff field. When the first rankings were released, most teams had only eight. That leaves one third of the season - often with the biggest games - yet to be factored in.

So when you saw Oregon ahead of Ohio State in the No. 3 spot, that didn't mean the head-to-head result is always going to keep the Ducks ahead on Dec. 5. How you perform each week will have a big factor in how you are ranking in the next release. So, don't be surprised if there is some movement among the teams that won with Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State and Cincinnati all having close games in the fourth quarter. That could mean a boost for Michigan, which was impressive against Indiana and Oklahoma, which was idle.

The Big Ten East winner will make the playoff

That's the running expectation with Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State each with one loss. There's a lot of football left in the final three weeks before the conference title game with Penn State capable of being a spoiler and the annual Buckeyes and Wolverines grudge match after Thanksgiving looming as a possible winner-take-all showdown.

There's one team that everyone is sleeping on. It's Wisconsin. The Badgers - after a slow start - have found their groove and won five consecutive games to establish themselves as the favorite in the West division. Should they get there, whichever team that arrives from the East will have a significant challenge. Wisconsin ranks first in total defense and rushing defense. It will slow down whatever offense it faces. The question will be if the improving offense can get to a level that allows it to pull an upset. There's still time for the Badgers to answer that in the affirmative.

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman (14) is congratulated by teammates Zach Harrison (9) and Cameron Martinez (10) after sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Texas will be back

If you would have said after the Longhorns played for the title in 2009 that they wouldn't win the Big 12 and only finish inside the Top 25 three times between then and now, you'd have been asked to get your head examined. But that's exactly where things stand in Austin.

Texas has lost four consecutive games following Saturday's humiliating defeat at Iowa State and needs to win two of its last three games to make a bowl in Steve Sarkisian's first season. Sarkisian has a massive task ahead of him to get the Longhorns into a place where they can simply compete in the SEC before eventually getting into contention for the College Football Playoff.

The move from the Big 12 was predicated on the expectation that recruiting would improve with the appeal of Texas players staying home to play in the toughest conference in the country. The sell, though, is going to be difficult. While new coaches typically get a honeymoon period with high school players, it becomes a harder sell the future as the program keeps falling behind in the present. Next season will be critical with the SEC move possible in 2023. If the program isn't ready, it's possible Texas gets completely left behind.

There's still a chance for Clemson to win the ACC

Mathematically, there is, but the reality is that the Tigers still have an immense hill to climb just to win the Atlantic division with Wake Forest two games ahead and North Carolina State one game in front of them.

The chances would be better if Clemson was showing significant improvement that would provide optimism for their critical game against the Demon Deacon in two weeks that could be decisive. Saturday's defeat of Louisville was the fifth in five ACC victories that required a late defensive stop to secure the victory.

Before that game in two weeks, Clemson first must wait to find out how the Wake-N.C. State goes this week. The Wolfpack would be in strong position with a win, though the Demon Deacons would just need one more victory to secure the division.

There's also still the matter of Pittsburgh should everything work out perfectly. The Panthers have already beaten the Tigers and would certainly be favored in the second matchup in the title game. So Clemson fans can still hold out hope, but also must be realistic.

Anybody but Josh Heupel is SEC coach of year

Through the first half of the season, it seemed Kentucky's Mark Stoops would win this honor easily. Then this week, everything changed with Tennessee going to Lexington and defeating the Wildcats. At 5-4, the Volunteers are all but assured of going to a bowl game, something that seemed unlikely when Heupel was hired in the wake of Jeremy Pruitt's firing.

There were mass player defections from a team that had one of the worst offenses in the conference last season and a pending NCAA investigation was hanging over the program's head. But Heupel's offensive acumen is his calling card and he has wasted no time in building the group into of the best units in the league. Hendon Hooker, a transfer from Virginia Tech who arrived before Heupel was hired, started the season as a backup. But Joe Milton's injury opened the door and he walked though. Hooker has thrown for 21 touchdowns, is fourth in passer efficiency ratings and Tennessee averages more than 38 points per game. Makes you wonder what he will do with a full offseason next year.

