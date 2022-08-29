College football Week 1 opening spreads, odds, lines for top 25 games

Opening spreads for every top 25 game in Week 1 of college football originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

College football officially started this past weekend, but the real action begins Thursday night when the first Week 1 games featuring top 25 ranked teams are played.

There are a bunch of awesome matchups on tap, including several featuring two ranked teams.

The best game is arguably No. 5 Notre Dame traveling to Columbus to play Heisman Trophy hopeful CJ Stroud and No. 2 Ohio State. We also have a Pac-12 vs. SEC showdown when No. 11 Oregon plays the defending champion and No. 3 ranked Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Oregon beat No. 3 Ohio State on the road in Week 2 last season, so these Ducks players should have plenty of confidence they can pull off another upset.

North Carolina State (-11 at East Carolina) and Utah (-3 at Florida) are the only ranked teams listed as road favorites this week. Homefield advantage is often a significant factor early in the season.

Here are the opening betting lines, via PointsBet, for the Week 1 games involving teams in the AP Top 25 poll.

Thursday, Sept. 1

West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh (-7.5)

Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State (-20.5)

VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest (no line yet)

Friday, Sept. 2

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State (-22)

Saturday, Sept. 3

Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan (-27.5)

No. 11 Oregon at No. 3 Georgia (-17.5)

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas (-6)

UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma (-31.5)

Rice at No. 14 USC (-33.5)

No. 7 Utah (-3) at Florida

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama (-41)

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State (-17.5)

Miami (OH) at No. 20 Kentucky (-17)

Albany at No. 10 Baylor (no line yet)

Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin (no line yet)

Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss (-17.5)

Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami (no line yet)

No. 13 NC State (-11) at East Carolina