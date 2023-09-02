College football Week 1 live updates: Picks, predictions, what to know about biggest games

Week 1 of the 2023 college football season is here. Six of the top eight teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll are in action on Saturday, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Ohio State. Looking for Week 1 picks? We got you covered here. Looking for Week 1 bold predictions? Look no further than right here. And a complete TV schedule? Yep, that’s right here.

College Gameday - Week 1

ESPN’s College Gameday is in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday for the battle of the Carolinas. The South Carolina Gamecocks and North Carolina Tar Heels will face off at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. It is the first College Gameday visit for a South Carolina-North Carolina game. The Tar Heels haven't appeared on College Gameday since 2010, while the Gamecocks most recently appeared in 2014. — Scooby Axson

College football predictions

Georgia, Michigan, Clemson, Southern California and Texas are the forecasted conference champions in USA TODAY Sports' 2023 record projections for the Power Five leagues. The Bulldogs will chase college football history with a new cast of starters, led by quarterback Carson Beck. They'll once again face stiff competition from Alabama, which looks to take back the SEC West after finishing second in the division last season to LSU.

Michigan will have to fend off Ohio State and Penn State in what is easily the most competitive division in the Bowl Subdivision. Clemson's biggest challenge will come from Florida State. In the Pac-12, USC has the offense to run the table but might be undone by an unpredictable defense. And while Texas has the pieces to compete for the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns will have to take the Big 12 back from defending champion Kansas State and national runner-up TCU.

Here are our picks and projections for every major conference.

College football schedule, Top 25

College football picks Week 1

Here are our college football Week 1 expert picks:

College football Week 1 odds

The top college football betting apps favor No. 16 TCU in their opening matchup with Deion Sanders and Colorado. The Horned Frogs are 20.5-point favorites over the unranked Buffaloes, according to the BetMGM college football odds. One of the best mobile sports betting apps, BetMGM is among those offering the top NCAA football betting promos in 2023.

Later in the afternoon, 12-ranked Texas is expected to win big (-35.5) over visiting Rice. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers boasts some of the best betting odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

One of the more interesting games in the nighttime slate will be a cross-border battle between No. 20 North Carolina and South Carolina. The Tar Heels are 2.5-point road favorites, but the Gamecocks could have a sleeping dragon in former top QB recruit Spencer Rattler.

Whether you’re still learning how to bet on sports or a seasoned sharp, USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the best online sportsbooks and sports betting sites. Our college football betting guide can help you get started.

__

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 1 live updates: Top 25 scores, picks, highlights