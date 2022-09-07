College Football: Week 1 Heisman Ballot

What are the requirements to win the Heisman Trophy? It’s supposed to go to the best player in college football, right?

And we all know that best player better have a couple of games on their resume where they come up huge and delivering a key play or score certainly goes a long way as well.

This was my thinking as we submitted our ballots for the weekly College Wires Heisman Poll for Week 1. I understand that plenty of players have huge potential and big games where they’ll be able to make their cases for the prestigious award.

However, we’re supposed vote for the best player based off what they’ve done, not what they might end up doing, right? That was what I tried to fill out my ballot by doing in week 1 and I admit, I’m guilty of one of my guys not so much fitting that criteria.

See below for how my ballot looked this week and then how the College Wires staff ultimately voted.

Just Missed

I often complain about quarterbacks getting way too much love when it comes to the Heisman Trophy but the first full week of games left one with no choice but to throw bouquets at the signal-callers nationwide.

Stetson Bennett of Georgia probably should have been on my ballot instead of someone I did vote for as he had a huge showing against Oregon. Caleb Williams of USC dominated Rice and Bryce Young of Alabama was huge against Utah State. The lack of opponent is what I couldn’t help but hold against Williams and Young, but their opportunities to show out on the big stages will soon come.

3. Will Anderson, Jr. of Alabama

This is the pick I am guilty of breaking my own rules of on this week’s poll. Anderson is a force and to me the best player in college football but his performance against a mediocre opponent on Saturday shouldn’t have landed him on any ballots. I recognize that on further review but I sent my ballot in when I did and I’ll own it.

I do however expect the man who had 17.5 sacks a season ago to be a regular pain in the side of this coming weekend and to have a legit case to be included.

2. C.J. Stroud of Ohio State

Ohio State‘s offense didn’t put up 40 points on one of the best defenses in the country so many think the Buckeyes are troubled. However, for those that watched the Notre Dame-Ohio State game, they saw that C.J. Stroud was the biggest difference in the contest as his ability to extend plays and throw on the run resulted in multiple converted third-and-longs for Ohio State in the win. His performance was Heisman-discussion worthy whether the scoreboard lit up or not.

1. Anthony Richardson of Florida

I don’t know how long it’ll last but tell me someone who had a better Week 1 against an actual opponent than Richardson.

I’m waiting.

OK, his passing numbers weren’t amazing as he threw for just 168 and averaged seven yards an attempt but his legs were a force as he piled up 106 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns in Florida’s upset of previously top-10 Utah, one of which came to put the Gators ahead for good with 1:25 to play.

I don’t know how long it lasts but in terms of resume, nobody’s is better in this very moment than the Florida quarterback’s.

How the College Wire Staff Voted

Please read the full article breaking down the College Wire Heisman votes for Week 1 here.

The leader after Week 1 was someone I didn’t even have on my ballot, however: Bryce Young of Alabama.

