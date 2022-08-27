College football Week 0 live tracker: Scott Frost starts season on hot seat as Nebraska faces Northwestern in Ireland

College football is finally here.

Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule on Saturday. The headliner is the Big Ten game in Ireland between Nebraska and Northwestern. Elsewhere, there are a few Conference USA games on the slate, Florida State and North Carolina host FCS opponents and an SEC team travels to Hawaii.

What are the best games?

Nebraska at Northwestern (12:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

Coming off a miserable 3-9 record in 2021, Scott Frost is just 15-29 in his four seasons at Nebraska. This season is widely viewed as his last chance to turn things around at his alma mater, and that effort begins with a potentially tricky conference game against Northwestern in Ireland.

Wyoming at Illinois (4 p.m., BTN)

Illinois went 5-7 in Bret Bielema’s first season but the coach was unsatisfied with his team’s output on offense. Wyoming struggled in Mountain West play but reached a bowl game for the fourth time in six years last fall.

North Texas at UTEP (9 p.m., Stadium)

These teams aren’t on the caliber of UTSA and UAB in Conference USA, but they’re probably in that next tier. Both teams played in bowl games last year and could be under-the-radar C-USA contenders this year. This could be the most competitive game of the day.

Are there any other worthwhile games?