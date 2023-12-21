College football: Waugh earns national defensive player of the year honors

Dec. 21—DES MOINES — Former Fairfield High School standout Tristin Waugh has been named the recipient of the 2023 Cliff Harris Award.

Waugh, playing for the Grand View University football team, is the first to receive the honor given to the top defensive football player of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in the history of the program.

"Tristin was one of the most dominant defensive players we have ever had in the history of this storied program, and we have had some special players on that side of the ball," Grand View head football coach Joe Woodley said. "We will certainly miss his play on the field, but what we will miss most is the example he set and the leadership he provided for his teammates. His name will be used as a reference for how the game should be played for years to come in this program."

Waugh is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA in sacks with 15 on the year, leading a Grand View defensive front that led the NAIA, allowing just 7.3 points per game. The senior accounted for nearly half of the 37 sacks on the year for the Vikings, leading the nation in total yards lost off sacks with 100.

The Heart of America Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year is a former two-time NJCAA All-America selection and was an honorable mention to the NAIA All-America team a season ago.

Twice in 2023, Waugh recorded three sacks in a game, beginning with the season's first game in a 24-7 win over conference foe MidAmerica Nazarene. Waugh repeated that performance on Oct. 28 against Peru State.

Over the year, Waugh registered 48 total tackles, 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. As a senior at Fairfield, Waugh was named all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on offense earning outstanding lineman honors in Class 3A, District 6 while also recording 45 1/2 tackles this season, including 16 for loss, as well as eight sacks and a fumble recovery for the Trojans.