COLLEGE FOOTBALL WATCH GRID, Week 8: Still charging
It's college football season. We can pretend we only wanna watch good games, or we can face facts.
The Ravens were awarded tackle Brandon Knight on a waiver claim on Monday, but he won’t be joining the team this week. The team announced on Wednesday that Knight has refused to report to the team. Head coach John Harbaugh said at a Wednesday press conference that Knight did not report for personal reasons. They [more]
In a year in which Baker Mayfield was supposed to take a significant step in his development, the QB instead has left big questions for the Browns.
Goorjian's comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the "ugly" stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. "It's not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben's side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not ...
Mobley got his NBA career started off with a bang after posting a rather rare final stat line in a loss to the Grizzlies.
Zion Williamson's health has been central to the friction between him and the Pelicans.
Get ready for some new tea heading into 2022 after the events of the past few days.
The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins could be nearing an agreement that sends three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle (subscription), the Texans and the Dolphins are working ...
The Hall of Fame wideout has seen enough of the second-year quarterback.
Penn State head coach James Franklin seems tired of going through the coaching search rumor mill at USC and LSU.
Rick Neuheisel, Jim Mora Jr., Dave Wannstedt and Mike Stoops discuss questions facing USC leaders as the Trojans compete with LSU for a new coach.
According to early morning injury update reports, two Browns will be in and two will be out on the offense which could lead to some shuffling on the line:
The Texans have kept Deshaun Watson on their roster all season, but they have made him inactive for every game. Watson soon may have a new home and a chance to revive his career. The Texans could have a deal with the Dolphins completed this week, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. The trade [more]
When Tom Brady‘s NFL career started, Dan Marino owned the NFL passing touchdown record, with 420 in his career. Brady now owns the passing touchdowns record, and is poised to surpass a new landmark as soon as Sunday. Brady currently has 598 career passing touchdowns, meaning he’s two away from 600 in his career. He [more]
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel has an interesting strategy for how to use Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Why did Washington drop Dustin Hopkins and turn to Chris Blewitt at kicker? Ron Rivera offered his reason for the change.
Justin Fields is making Chris Simms eat his words.
What would it take?
Do you agree? Seems low no?
The Sixers probably want to trade Ben Simmons as soon as possible, and an intriguing option could lie just north of the US-Canada border. By Adam Hermann
The #Chiefs were reportedly "in the mix" for Whitney Mercilus, but the #Packers offered him two things that Kansas City could not.