College football: Walsh University's Cam Hollobaugh, Anthony Harris earn top G-MAC awards
NORTH CANTON — Walsh University football players Cam Hollobaugh and Anthony Harris have received top awards from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference for the 2023 season.
Hollobaugh is the conference's defensive player of the year. Harris was named co-freshman of the year.
Hollobaugh led the G-MAC in tackles with 91. He had 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Harris caught two touchdown passes and finished with 610 yards receiving.
