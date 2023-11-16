College football: Walsh University's Cam Hollobaugh, Anthony Harris earn top G-MAC awards

Walsh’s Bobby Jackson and Cam Hollobaugh bring down West Liberty’s Taison Fa’Asuamanu in the first quarter of a game in August.

NORTH CANTON — Walsh University football players Cam Hollobaugh and Anthony Harris have received top awards from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference for the 2023 season.

Hollobaugh is the conference's defensive player of the year. Harris was named co-freshman of the year.

Hollobaugh led the G-MAC in tackles with 91. He had 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Harris caught two touchdown passes and finished with 610 yards receiving.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Walsh's Cam Hollobaugh, Anthony Harris receive top G-MAC awards