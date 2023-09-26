COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB's Hrncir named LSC Offensive Player of the Week

Sep. 26—UTPB quarterback Kenny Hrncir was named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The fifth year senior threw for 319 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 105 yards with two scores to help lead the Falcons past West Texas A&M 41-40 in an overtime victory Saturday at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland.

Hrncir's 424 yards of total offense ranks second in program history.

The Falcons are currently 3-1 overall, 1-0 in conference and will face Texas A&M-Kingsville at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

Central Washington's Tanner Volk was named the Defensive Player of the Week while Midwestern State's Ritse Vaes earned Special Teams Player of the Week.