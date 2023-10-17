COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB's Herod named LSC Offensive Player of the Week

Oct. 16—Once again, the UTPB football team was represented in the Lone Star Conference Player of the Week.

UTPB running back Nemier Herod was named this week's conference Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in the Falcons' 52-29 win over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland.

Herod ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead UTPB to a conference victory.

Herod, who had a 71-yard touchdown run, scored in every quarter except the first.

UTPB (6-1 overall, 4-0) is currently having its most successful season in program history and remains undefeated in conference play.

Angelo State's Andrew Pitts was named the Defensive Player of the Week while Central Washington's Dan Stewart was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

UTPB and Central Washington (5-2, 5-0) are the only two undefeated teams in the conference.

The Falcons will face Angelo State at 6 p.m. Saturday in San Angelo.