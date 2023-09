COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB faces Western Colorado on the road

Sep. 9—The UTPB football team will be back in action this week, facing Western Colorado at 2 p.m. Saturday in Gunnison, Colo.

The Falcons are coming off a school record-setting 96-0 win over NAIA Texas College last weekend at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland.

Western Colorado (1-0) is coming off a 28-6 win over West Texas A&M last Saturday at home.

UTPB defeated Western Colorado last year in a 34-31 double-overtime victory in Midland.