COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB comes up short against Western Colorado

Sep. 9—GUNNISON, COLO. UTPB came up short, falling to Western Colorado, 35-27, Saturday on the road.

The Falcons (1-1) trailed 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and 28-13 at the half in the nonconference game.

UTPB managed to keep it close in the second half as a touchdown pass from quarterback Kenny Hrncir to Jeremiah Cooley brought the Falcons to a 28-20 deficit with 3:01 in the third quarter.

Nemier Herod scored on a 1 yard carry, late in the fourth quarter, to make it 35-27 but it wasn't enough as the Mountaineers (2-0) held on for the win.

Hrncir went 20-of-52 for 294 yards passing with a touchdown and one interception.

Western Colorado quarterback Drew Nash went 14-of-27 for 63 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Hirncir also had 12 rushes for 105 yards total to lead the Falcons while the Mountaineers' Deyvon Butler had 15 carries for 81 yards total.

The Falcons will stay on the road next week when they face Southwest Baptist at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 in Bolivar, Mo.