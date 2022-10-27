College Football: Updated top 10 recruiting rankings for class of 2023
Since the last time we shared the 2023 recruiting rankings, a few schools have shaken the picture up. While Alabama remains on top of the mountain, Notre Dame has risen to No. 3 and Texas has dropped to No. 6. LSU and Clemson have both picked up some big commitments, as well.
Here are the updated top 10 college teams in this recruiting cycle.
Alabama - 310.01 points
Georgia - 294.95 points
Notre Dame - 289.25 points
Oklahoma - 285.61 points
Ohio State - 285.13 points
Texas - 284.71 points
LSU - 284.38 points
Florida - 270.92 points
Clemson - 268.33 points
Oregon - 264.32 points
