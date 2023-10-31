College football: Updated ESPN FPI Ratings Through Week 9

As Week 9 of the college football season has come and gone, we turn the calendar to November and start to look for the teams that are going to make runs to the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl games.

This year there are plenty of teams alive for both with some interesting candidates starting to somewhat separate themselves from the rest of the field.

How many teams can realistically win a national championship this season? And who are the ones most likely to?

Who has the hardest tests the rest of the season and who has the easier tracks?

Is Notre Dame closer to being seen as a contender than we may tend to think?

ESPN releases their Football Power Index each week to handicap how teams match up. They did so following Week 9 of the college football season and here is how the top 25 teams nationally turned out.

Actual - 46. Air Force

Since they’re undefeated and drawing some attention nationally in hopes of earning a spot in the New Year’s Six bowl games, we’ve included Air Force, who checked in 46th overall in this week’s FPI.

Record: 8-0

Rank vs. last week: Up 1

Odds to win-out: 21.8%

Playoff odds: 0%

National championship odds: 0%

Record: 6-2

Rank vs. last week: Up 1

Odds to win-out: 9.9%

Playoff odds: 0%

National championship odds: 0%

Record: 7-1

Rank vs. last week: Up 1

Odds to win-out: 0.7%

Playoff odds: 6.0%

National championship odds: 0%

Miami

Record: 6-2

Rank vs. last week: Down 2

Odds to win-out: 3.3%

Playoff odds: 0%

National championship odds: 0%

Record: 6-2

Rank vs. last week: Down 2

Odds to win-out: 13.6%

Playoff odds: 0%

National championship odds: 0%

Record: 7-1

Rank vs. last week: Up 6

Odds to win-out: 5.3%

Playoff odds: 0%

National championship odds: 0%

Clemson

Record: 4-4

Rank vs. last week: Down 2

Odds to win-out: 12.6%

Playoff odds: 0%

National championship odds: 0%

SMU

Record: 6-2

Rank vs. last week: Up 5

Odds to win-out: 48.5%

Playoff odds: 0%

National championship odds: 0%

Oregon State

Record: 6-2

Rank vs. last week: Up 1

Odds to win-out: 3.8%

Playoff odds: 0%

National championship odds: 0%

USC

Record: 7-2

Rank vs. last week: Same

Odds to win-out: 4.6%

Playoff odds: 0%

National championship odds: 0%

Texas A&M

Record: 5-3

Rank vs. last week: Down 1

Odds to win-out: 8.9%

Playoff odds: 0.4%

National championship odds: 0%

Record: 6-2

Rank vs. last week: Up 1

Odds to win-out: 12.9%

Playoff odds: 8.4%

National championship odds: 0%

Washington

Record: 8-0

Rank vs. last week: Down 2

Odds to win-out: 6.8%

Playoff odds: 20.9%

National championship odds: 2.1%

Record: 7-1

Rank vs. last week: Same

Odds to win-out: 14.3%

Playoff odds: 5.5%

National championship odds: 0.8%

Kansas State

Record: 6-2

Rank vs. last week: Up 2

Odds to win-out: 9.5%

Playoff odds: 1.5%

National championship odds: 0.3%

Notre Dame

Record: 7-2

Rank vs. last week: Same

Odds to win-out: 59.4%

Playoff odds: 0.4%

National championship odds: 0%

Record: 6-2

Rank vs. last week: Down 1

Odds to win-out: 12.3%

Playoff odds: 6.7%

National championship odds: 1.5%

Texas

Record: 7-1

Rank vs. last week: Down 2

Odds to win-out: 22.5%

Playoff odds: 27.9%

National championship odds: 6.2%

Record: 7-1

Rank vs. last week: Down 4

Odds to win-out: 33.2%

Playoff odds: 28.8%

National championship odds: 6.7%

Florida State

Record: 8-0

Rank vs. last week: Down 1

Odds to win-out: 52.9%

Playoff odds: 65.3%%

National championship odds: 13.7%

Georgia

Record: 8-0

Rank vs. last week: Up 2

Odds to win-out: 19.8%

Playoff odds: 40.7%

National championship odds: 9.4%

Record: 7-1

Rank vs. last week: Down 2

Odds to win-out: 33.4%

Playoff odds: 13.8%

National championship odds: 3.2%

Oregon

Record: 7-1

Rank vs. last week: Up 6

Odds to win-out: 39.1%

Playoff odds: 27.6%

National championship odds: 5.8%

Record: 7-1

Rank vs. last week: Up 2

Odds to win-out: 25.4%

Playoff odds: 30.5%

National championship odds: 7.6%

Record: 8-0

Rank vs. last week: Same

Odds to win-out: 23.5%

Playoff odds: 49.2%

National championship odds: 15.6%

Ohio State

Record: 8-0

Rank vs. last week: Same

Odds to win-out: 37.4%

Playoff odds: 78.9%

National championship odds: 27%

