College football: Updated ESPN FPI Ratings Through Week 9
As Week 9 of the college football season has come and gone, we turn the calendar to November and start to look for the teams that are going to make runs to the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl games.
This year there are plenty of teams alive for both with some interesting candidates starting to somewhat separate themselves from the rest of the field.
How many teams can realistically win a national championship this season? And who are the ones most likely to?
Who has the hardest tests the rest of the season and who has the easier tracks?
Is Notre Dame closer to being seen as a contender than we may tend to think?
ESPN releases their Football Power Index each week to handicap how teams match up. They did so following Week 9 of the college football season and here is how the top 25 teams nationally turned out.
Actual - 46. Air Force
Since they’re undefeated and drawing some attention nationally in hopes of earning a spot in the New Year’s Six bowl games, we’ve included Air Force, who checked in 46th overall in this week’s FPI.
Record: 8-0
Rank vs. last week: Up 1
Odds to win-out: 21.8%
Playoff odds: 0%
National championship odds: 0%
UCLA
Record: 6-2
Rank vs. last week: Up 1
Odds to win-out: 9.9%
Playoff odds: 0%
National championship odds: 0%
Missouri
Record: 7-1
Rank vs. last week: Up 1
Odds to win-out: 0.7%
Playoff odds: 6.0%
National championship odds: 0%
Miami
Record: 6-2
Rank vs. last week: Down 2
Odds to win-out: 3.3%
Playoff odds: 0%
National championship odds: 0%
North Carolina
Record: 6-2
Rank vs. last week: Down 2
Odds to win-out: 13.6%
Playoff odds: 0%
National championship odds: 0%
Louisville
Record: 7-1
Rank vs. last week: Up 6
Odds to win-out: 5.3%
Playoff odds: 0%
National championship odds: 0%
Clemson
Record: 4-4
Rank vs. last week: Down 2
Odds to win-out: 12.6%
Playoff odds: 0%
National championship odds: 0%
SMU
Record: 6-2
Rank vs. last week: Up 5
Odds to win-out: 48.5%
Playoff odds: 0%
National championship odds: 0%
Oregon State
Record: 6-2
Rank vs. last week: Up 1
Odds to win-out: 3.8%
Playoff odds: 0%
National championship odds: 0%
USC
Record: 7-2
Rank vs. last week: Same
Odds to win-out: 4.6%
Playoff odds: 0%
National championship odds: 0%
Texas A&M
Record: 5-3
Rank vs. last week: Down 1
Odds to win-out: 8.9%
Playoff odds: 0.4%
National championship odds: 0%
Tennessee
Record: 6-2
Rank vs. last week: Up 1
Odds to win-out: 12.9%
Playoff odds: 8.4%
National championship odds: 0%
Washington
Record: 8-0
Rank vs. last week: Down 2
Odds to win-out: 6.8%
Playoff odds: 20.9%
National championship odds: 2.1%
Ole Miss
Record: 7-1
Rank vs. last week: Same
Odds to win-out: 14.3%
Playoff odds: 5.5%
National championship odds: 0.8%
Kansas State
Record: 6-2
Rank vs. last week: Up 2
Odds to win-out: 9.5%
Playoff odds: 1.5%
National championship odds: 0.3%
Notre Dame
Record: 7-2
Rank vs. last week: Same
Odds to win-out: 59.4%
Playoff odds: 0.4%
National championship odds: 0%
LSU
Record: 6-2
Rank vs. last week: Down 1
Odds to win-out: 12.3%
Playoff odds: 6.7%
National championship odds: 1.5%
Texas
Record: 7-1
Rank vs. last week: Down 2
Odds to win-out: 22.5%
Playoff odds: 27.9%
National championship odds: 6.2%
Oklahoma
Record: 7-1
Rank vs. last week: Down 4
Odds to win-out: 33.2%
Playoff odds: 28.8%
National championship odds: 6.7%
Florida State
Record: 8-0
Rank vs. last week: Down 1
Odds to win-out: 52.9%
Playoff odds: 65.3%%
National championship odds: 13.7%
Georgia
Record: 8-0
Rank vs. last week: Up 2
Odds to win-out: 19.8%
Playoff odds: 40.7%
National championship odds: 9.4%
Penn State
Record: 7-1
Rank vs. last week: Down 2
Odds to win-out: 33.4%
Playoff odds: 13.8%
National championship odds: 3.2%
Oregon
Record: 7-1
Rank vs. last week: Up 6
Odds to win-out: 39.1%
Playoff odds: 27.6%
National championship odds: 5.8%
Alabama
Record: 7-1
Rank vs. last week: Up 2
Odds to win-out: 25.4%
Playoff odds: 30.5%
National championship odds: 7.6%
Michigan
Record: 8-0
Rank vs. last week: Same
Odds to win-out: 23.5%
Playoff odds: 49.2%
National championship odds: 15.6%
Ohio State
Record: 8-0
Rank vs. last week: Same
Odds to win-out: 37.4%
Playoff odds: 78.9%
National championship odds: 27%