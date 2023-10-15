College football: UNH holds off UAlbany for much-needed victory

Oct. 14—DURHAM — Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger won the battle against the University of New Hampshire defense for much of Saturday's matchup, but that wasn't the case on UAlbany's final possession.

The Great Danes trailed by seven and had the ball on the UNH 35-yard line when Brendan Tighe intercepted a Poffenbarger pass at the goal line with 32 seconds to play. UNH was able to run out the clock and celebrate a much-needed 38-31 Homecoming victory that ended the team's two-game losing streak.

"Our defense at the end came up huge," UNH coach Rick Santos said. "Two weeks ago, (the defense) didn't find a way to finish for us (in a 54-51 overtime loss to Towson). We have really good players on that side of the ball and some unfortunate things have happened to them. ... They're doing everything we ask of them, and good things are going to happen if you continue to prepare that way."

UNH (3-3, 1-2 CAA) broke a 31-31 tie when tight end Colby Ramshaw, a Londonderry resident, caught a 6-yard TD pass from UNH quarterback Max Brosmer with 7:08 to play. Brosmer completed 29 of 49 passes for 342 yards and three TDs. He was intercepted once.

The Wildcats made things interesting when they failed to pick up a first down on a fourth-and-1 play from the UAlbany 43-yard line with one minute to play. Brosmer was dropped for a loss of 8 yards when he tried to find room around right end.

"We're going to go for that 100 times out of 100," Santos said. "The game needs to end in the offense's hands. It was a play where you get in a maybe a sneak situation. We saw on tape they usually reduce the front, kind of pinch everything inside and left the edges. It was a one-man show. Peyton Manning used to do that naked boot with just the quarterback. We tried to trick 'em. They had a really good defensive call. They put the defensive end inside and he looped out for contain. So they couldn't have had a better defensive call for that."

UAlbany (4-3, 2-1 CAA) took over on the UNH 49-yard line with 55 seconds left and no timeouts. They moved to the UNH 35 in two plays, clocked the ball on first down and then took a shot at the end zone on the pass Tighe intercepted.

"I thought Coach (Santos) gave us a golden opportunity at the end of the game going for it at midfield," UAlbany coach Gret Gattuso said. "I wasn't thrilled with our choice of plays there (on the interception), but we had a chance to tie it and go into overtime. I never thought in a million years they were actually going to go."

A 32-yard TD pass from Poffenbarger to Julian Hicks helped UAlbany tie the game, 31-31, with 13:48 to play. Poffenbarger completed 23 of 39 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

UAlbany extended its 17-14 halftime lead when Poffenbarger tossed a 38-yard TD pass to slot receiver Brevin Easton at 11:29 of the third quarter. UNH answered with a 5-yard TD run by running back Dylan Laube (19 carries for 91 yards), and then tied the game, 24-24, when Nick Mazzie made a 25-yard field goal with 3:03 remaining in the third.

The Wildcats went in front on a 53-yard TD pass from Brosmer to Logan Tomlinson and had a 31-24 lead entering the fourth. Tomlinson was targeted 15 times and had nine receptions for 144 yards and two TDs.

"It's just them having faith in me and putting me in positions to succeed," Tomlinson said.

UNH grabbed a 7-0 lead on Brosmer's 2-yard TD run and Mazzie's point-after kick with 9:32 remaining in the first quarter, but Albany tied the game when Poffenbarger connected with Easton on a 50-yard TD pass.

UNH regained the lead on a 19-yard TD pass from Brosmer to Tomlinson with 7:06 left in the first half, but the Great Danes scored on their first offensive play following the Tomlinson TD when Hicks hauled in a 75-yard TD pass from Poffenbarger.

John Opalko's 26-yard field goal with 19 to play in the second quarter gave the Great Danes a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Wildcats held UAlbany to 3 of 13 on third-down conversion attempts.

"Now we have some things going in our direction," Santos said. "We have to continue this momentum."

