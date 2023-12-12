College football underclassmen who intend to enter 2024 NFL draft

December and January is decision time for the best college football players in the country. Players who have been in school for three or four seasons and still have eligibility remaining must weigh the positives and negatives of returning to continue their college careers or turning professional.

Some will announce their plans before the bowl games. Some will announce after they finish their respective seasons.

Below is the list of notable underclassmen who have declared their intentions to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

The deadline for college players to make their decision is Jan. 15, with the list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2024 draft being sent to clubs on Jan. 19.

The draft will be held between April 25-27 in Detroit.

BIG CHANGE TO PRE-DRAFT SCHEDULE: Underclassmen can compete in all-star games in 2024

Underclassmen who intend to enter 2024 NFL draft

This list will be be updated regularly as underclassmen declare their intentions to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

